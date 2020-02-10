How Matthew Cherry predicted his Oscar win for ‘Hair Love’ 8 years ago on Twitter

Oscar-winning director Matthew Cherry seems to have deeply believed in the saying: “If you can dream it, you can do it”.

The former NFL pro-wide receiver predicted his Academy Award victory eight years ago in 2012.

Cherry directed ‘Hair Love’ and took home the best prize for animated short films during the 92nd Academy Awards.

Two tweets from Cherry have now surfaced to show his degrading ambition and resounding conviction.

In 2012, Cherry wrote that he would “ever” be nominated for an Oscar. He brutally added that he “already claimed it.”

I am once nominated for an Oscar. Claim it already

– Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 2, 2012

Again, 4 years later in 2016, Cherry tweeted: “Every 3D artist follows me? I got an Oscar-worthy short film idea with this image. Come to me.”

Are there 3D artists following me? I received an Oscar-worthy short film idea with this image. Get to me 😳 pic.twitter.com/aj5IAzisJn

– Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) 11 May 2016

Hair Love is heart warming and tells the story of an African-American father learning to style his daughter’s hair while her mother recovers from an illness.

Cherry not only wrote the story, but also helped direct and produce the nearly 7-minute short film.

Accepting the Oscar at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Cherry said he wanted to make the film because they wanted to see more “representation in animation” and “normalize black hair.”

He received the Academy Award for best animation briefly with producer Karen Rupert Toliver, and drew attention to the Crown Act, a law that prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle and texture in the US.

Cherry also brought a teenager who was not allowed to go to graduation without cutting his dreadlocks.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.