How many women will hear “I Love You” from Peter Weber this season?

The current season of the bachelor still has to present a clear group of leaders, but it sounds like Peter Weber knows what his heart wants in the end.

In this exclusive clip from Wednesday’s Daily Pop, the TV personality reveals how many participants “I love you” will hear from him before the spring finale.

“One”, he tells co-hosts Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart, who – of course – continue to inquire whether bachelor fans can discover the “fairytale-like” romance he has discovered since last year. Although he is unable to share details, given that the show is currently being broadcast, Peter says he is “happy” with the way everything ends.

Yet, as the public has seen in various ABC promo videos that have dramatic surprises ahead, the airline’s pilot will not be around for long.

“That last week was insanely difficult,” he admits in the clip. “I was confronted with things until the end … but I feel that I am stronger for that.”

In a reaction to this week’s additional bachelor episode, which will be broadcast tonight, February 5, at 8 p.m., Peter adds, “There’s a lot going on. And it just doesn’t stop. You think you’re a lot now? It really does not stop. “Yet he remembers tonight’s group date as one of his favorites.

For Peter’s thoughts on drama between participants and watching the series together with the rest of us, watch his full interview above!

