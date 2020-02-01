How many RT Germain Ifedi Seahawks will be paid in free agencies

With the calendar ending today in February, this means that the only significant NFL game in months is this weekend, and that it is only a matter of weeks before the agency starts. Free. Specifically, barely 44 days from Saturday, the period of legal forgery begins for unrestricted free agents, and rumors and reports of the transactions are expected to begin to leak quickly after the start.

With online attacking play in the NFL having suffered for a number of reasons in recent seasons, the job group has seen demand for free agent increase significantly, which has led to a rapid increase in wages in recent seasons. While the increase in shift wages is getting most of the attention, the league has in fact grown faster in the amount of wage cap space allocated to offensive liners than to quarterbacks. The figures on OverTheCap.com are not 100% accurate, but they are close enough to give a rough idea of ​​wage growth, and this is what wage growth looks like for each of the two groups from 2015 to 2019 .

Allocation of course to QB and offensive linemen from 2015 to 2019

Group of stations

Combined caps 2015

Combined caps 2019

Increase

Increase in the ceiling

Group of stations

Combined caps 2015

Combined caps 2019

Increase

Increase in the ceiling

Strategist

$ 411,956,553

$ 575,751,354

39.8%

31.4%

Offensive line

$ 678,131,013

$ 1,033,978,898

52.5%

31.4%

Additionally, looking at the growth in premium wages for attacking linemen, when we all know that premium wages have increased, the second tier has also experienced significant growth.

Growth in offensive online salary allocations by ceiling

O-Linemen minted cap

2015

2019

Group growth

O-Linemen minted cap

2015

2019

Group growth

$ 12 million or more

1

14

1300%

$ 10 million or more

8

25

213%

$ 7.5 million or more

17

48

182%

$ 5 million or more

45

72

60%

$ 2.5 million or more

84

120

43%

$ 1 million or more

143

185

29%

In short, while elite line players were able to control the best price with their loaded Pro Bowl and All Pro resumes, the groups behind them are now earning much more than before. This is what leads former NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz to declare that the future free agent of the Seattle Seahawks, Germain Ifedi, will probably sign somewhere for $ 12 million.

Regular readers will know that this does not surprise me, since I have long expressed my conviction that Ifedi will be paid generously when it reaches free will. The simple fact is that the offensive linemen who are paid the most as free agents often share certain traits, in particular:

They are under 30,

They started several years in their old teams,

Were a high or played choice for the Patriots.

Ifedi is still young enough that he has not yet reached the maximum performance age for the NFL offensive lineman as he will play next season at just 26 years old, and he obviously still has the physical traits and athletic who made him a first round. to choose.

The list of offensive linemen, specifically tackles, should be free agents who meet the above criteria, this off-season is not long. They are:

and that’s all. There are certainly other pieces of equipment that should hit the market, including experienced veterans such as Andrew Whitworth, Donald Penn, Brian Bulaga and others, but all are much closer to the age at which the equipment retires than in their heyday. This once makes All Pro Conklin the preferred target for free agency when it comes to tackles, Ifedi and Humphries being in the mix as free agents most sought after when the market opens up.

Just like in 2019, once Trent Brown was signed by the Oakland Raiders for a $ 66 million, four-year contract, the missing contenders had to fight for Ja’Wuan James, who ended up sign a 53-year 53-year contract. I’m doing business with Denver. In 2018, Chris Hubbard was awarded the important contract by the Cleveland Browns after Nate Solder was named the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, and in 2017, it was guys like Ricky Wagner and Matt Kalil who were paid after Los Angeles Chargers Russell Okung signed a contract that made him the highest paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

It remains to be seen whether Conklin will be able to exceed the $ 18 million a year for which Lane Johnson recently signed on to become the highest paid lineman in NFL history, but once a team is vying for Conklin north of $ 15 million. or $ 16 million, the psychology of adjusted expectations takes over and the Ifedi of $ 12 million to $ 14 million might start to look like a good deal.

There will be no shortage of teams looking for help on the offensive line during the off season, and teams are overflowing with more than $ 1.2 billion of space available for the 2020 ceiling by Over The Cap. This seems likely to once again create a robust free agent market for offensive linemen, and it likely means that players like Ifedi and George Fant are paid far more than many Seahawks fans. So while Ian Rapoport hit the nail on the head last spring,

In addition, everyone hates his good tackle. And if they don’t do it right now, they will end up doing it.

Seattle fans may soon start the process of developing a good tackle from scratch.