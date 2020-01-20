Scroll to view more pictures

Taylor Swift has been in the music business for more than a decade, so it’s understandable to assume that the 30-year-old bathes in Grammys on Grammys. But how many Grammys does Taylor Swift have exactly? Well, the country singer who became a pop star was nominated for 47 Grammy Awards, including three at the 2020 Grammys.

Swift, who released their seventh album Lover in August 2019, will be nominated for three main awards at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, which take place on January 26. Their album Lover is nominated for best pop vocal album, while the album’s title is against artists like Billie Eilish and Lizzo for the song of the year. Swift’s single “You Need to Calm Down” is also nominated for the best pop vocal performance.

Compared to her previous career, where she was nominated for eight Grammys at a single award ceremony, Swift’s nominations at the 2020 Grammys seem deficient. But don’t worry, it doesn’t seem that it will slow down anytime soon. Find out in advance how many Grammys Taylor Swift has won in her 13-year career and what she won them for. Some of the songs may surprise you. Only time will tell if it will expand its collection at the 2020 Grammys.

Album of the year for Fearless (2010)

Swift’s first album of the year won in 2010. The singer-songwriter won for her second album Fearless, which was nominated for seven other awards at this year’s Grammys. She knocked out artists like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Black Eyes Peas. After her victory, Swift became the youngest solo artist to win the album of the year after 20 years and 49 days.

“This is the story when we are 80 years old and we tell our grandchildren the same story over and over and they are so upset with us. This is the story we will tell. In 2010 we have the album of the year at the Grammys won, ”she said during her acceptance speech.

Best Country Album for Fearless (2010)

Swift also took home the best country album for Fearless at the 2010 Grammys. She competed against actors such as Keith Urban, Zac Brown Band and George Strait. It was the first Grammy that she won on the television show.

“I keep thinking about liking when you’re in second grade and singing on your talent show for the first time. People joke and say,” Oh, maybe we’ll see you at the Grammy someday. “But that seems impossible To be a dream, “she said during her acceptance speech. “And I just have the feeling that I am standing here and accept an impossible dream, and I just thank you very much for it.”

Best female country vocals for “White Horse” (2010)

The first Grammy Swift ever won was the best female country vocals for “White Horse”. She accepted the award at the 2010 non-televised Grammys ceremony. “This is my first Grammy, guys! It’s a Grammy, ”she exclaimed during her acceptance speech.

Best Country Song for “White Horse” (2010)

Swift’s fourth award at the 2010 Grammys was the best country song for “White Horse”, one of her singles on Fearless. She accepted the award with her cowriter Liz Rose.

Best Country Solo Appearance for “Mean” (2012)

2012 was the first year in which the Grammys had the Best Country Solo Performance category that Swift won for “Mean” on their third album Speak Now. Swift wrote the song in response to a critic who wrote that she could not sing, which she referred to in her acceptance speech. “There’s really no desire to write a song about someone who is really mean to you and really hates you,” she said.

Best Country Song for “Mean” (2012)

In 2012 Swift was also recognized as the best country song for “Mean”. When she performed the song on Grammys’ television program, she switched one of the lines to wink at the critic, who thought she would be unsuccessful. “One day I’ll sing that at the Grammys,” she sang.

Best song for visual media for “Safe & Sound” (2013)

One of Swift’s most surprising successes in 2013 was “Best Song for Visual Media” for “Safe & Sound”. The title titled “The Civil Wars” was part of the soundtrack of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”.

Album of the year for 1989 (2016)

Swift’s second album of the year award came in 2016 when she took the Grammy home for her fifth album in 1989. After winning, Swift was the first artist to win the album of the year twice. The singer knocked out artists like Kendrick Lamar and The Weeknd.

“As the first woman to win the Grammys album of the year twice, I want to tell all young women that there are people on the way who are trying to undermine your success,” she said in agreement. which many believed to be a push towards Kanye West. “Or praise your accomplishments or your fame.”

Best pop vocal album for 1989 (2016)

Swift’s first win for the pop vocal album was in 1989 for 1989. The win came after years of Grammys for Swift’s country music and marked, in the eyes of the academy, her official turning point as a pop artist. She knocked out artists like Kelly Clarkson and Florence + the Machine. She received the award over the phone at the pre-Grammys ceremony.

Best music video for “Bad Blood” (2016)

Swift’s 10th Grammy was for the best music video for her single “Bad Blood,” which is believed to be about her previous feud with Katy Perry. The music video played over a dozen of Swift’s famous friends, including Selena Gomez, Karlie Kloss, Zendaya, Hailee Steinfeld, Cara Delevingne and Ellen Pompeo.

