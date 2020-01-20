How long does it take Tampa Bay to chase us in the Atlantic?

4 games and only 3 points for the Boston Bruins this week. Fortunately, that was also the exact scorecard for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Remarkably, for most of the current season, the Boston Bruins have taken first place in the Atlantic Division and in the NHL on the stage.

Though this year was widely considered another year of Tampa Bay Lightning dominance and the year the Toronto Maple Leafs take the next step or Joel Quenneville does his magic with the Panthers, even the Buffalo Sabers turn the corner; For the most part, it looked as if the Boston Bruins would comfortably get back into the play-offs.

Much of the team’s success obviously only rests on the shoulders of Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, who together have scored just under 35% of all Boston Bruins goals this season.

Likewise; Many of our rivals could only dream of Tuukka Rask, Jaroslav Halak and the team’s collective defense efforts. The Boston Bruins have given up only 2.52 goals per game. 3rd place in the league only allowed 126 goals this season.

How exactly does this correspond to the idea that the Tampa Bay Lightning will catch us before the end of the season?

In our last 10 games we have a 4: 3: 3 record, while Tampa looks pretty good with an 8: 2: 0 record after really finding his step. This record just three games ago was indeed a perfect 10 out of their last 10. You can say with certainty that they are on the rise.

In 5 of their last 10 games they have scored 4 or more goals, 9 against the Vancouver Canucks and 7 most recently against the Winnipeg Jets. Not only do you win games, you also score goals at will.

Do you want to hear your voice? Join the Causeway Crowd team!

Write for us!

But what we can take to heart is that in three of these games we only win one goal and we don’t score any blowouts. They can clearly be stopped and the flood of goals stopped.

Regarding catching the Boston Bruins; If we would continue as we are in the next 10 games, it would be quite plausible, as we have not been able to hold the lead lately. We would score 8 points, especially if we continued our terrible form of shooting.

Tampa Bay, on the other hand, would take care of 16 points. Since the gap between us and them is currently only 6 points and they also have two games in hand, it can be said with certainty that our current form needs to be corrected. Because of this simple math, they would only have a 2 point lead, but with the two additional games this could easily lead to a 6 point lead.

It’s easy to take a look at the upcoming games and give the impression that they have a challenging schedule ahead of them, but in reality the road trip to California is no longer the way it used to be. With the Anaheim Ducks and Los Angeles Kings, there’s no longer so much panic or fear.

Our schedule is also relatively friendly; There is no team that stands out as a creepy, creepy beast, especially since we have dealt with the Pittsburgh Penguins pair and actually collected 2 points.

However you look at it; I think it’s inevitable that the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Atlantic Division will rise above us.

Next: Karson Kuhlman reminds what the team needs

The big question is whether they can keep it going for the rest of the season or whether the Boston Bruins really show them what we’re made of.