How long does botox last?

Botox and injectable substances: You may want to consider taking the plunge. If so, how long will your botox last? And maybe you’ve heard about botox for babies ?!

Whether Botox is right for you depends a lot on why you want it. Is it because every celebrity in the world weighs a smooth forehead and you feel the pressure to look the way they do? Is it because all of your friends are doing it? Is it because you think it will prevent lines and wrinkles in the long term if you get it now? Or is it because at this point in your life you feel that this is the right decision for you to feel better in a healthy and confidence-building way? Read on for more information on botox as a whole and how to tell if it’s right for you.

What is botox?

According to Harvard Medical School, Botox, the brand name for botulinum toxin A, is made from bacteria that are the cause of botulism in a serious illness. However, botox is safely diluted so that it can be used as a muscle relaxant. Botox initially received FDA approval for the treatment of patients with crossed eyes. However, since it became clear that botox can also smooth lines and wrinkles on the face and treat additional illnesses, the application has been approved and expanded for various purposes, including migraines. Botulinum toxin – also available under the brand names Dysport, Xeomin and Myobloc – is approved for various diseases and is used to treat many other diseases in the context of off-label applications.

All you need to do to get Botox is a quick visit to a dermatologist. Your doctor will inject Botox directly into the area of ​​your skin you want to smooth, give you a topical anesthetic, and then inject a needle. “We can show our patients their faces in a mirror, ask them to frown, and then calmly show them the wrinkles and lines that can be successfully treated with Botox,” says Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal, dermatologist at the Cleveland Clinic. “Botox treats muscles with action – the parts of your face that move. Lines that are etched in areas of your face that are not moving do not benefit from botox in the same way. This allows a patient to scowl or frown and then we see which muscles that are moving actually benefit from the treatment. “

How long does botox last?

You will notice smoother skin in the region in three to five days, but it takes a few weeks for the full effects of botox treatment to become visible. Your body will then process the botox dose over a period of months and the effects of botox will disappear. Therefore, you need to take another dose in three to six months to keep your skin looking smooth.

Is botox safe?

According to the Mayo Clinic, the use of Botox is safe regardless of whether you use it once or several times – although the data is less than 20 years old for safety. For cosmetic purposes, the amount of botox you receive is very small compared to the dose you receive to treat a muscle-related condition. There have also been no reports of patients who have had adverse effects from higher doses of botox to strengthen their safe reputation.

However, you want to make sure that you only get Botox from a doctor in a medical setting. For example, never let a technician treat you in a spa. Side effects may occur, including pain, swelling, dry eyes, or more tears than you usually feel. “If you have a condition like MS that could affect the nerves in relation to your muscles, you shouldn’t get it either,” says Dr. Khetarpal. “In rare cases, you shouldn’t get botox if you are taking certain types of antibiotics. Even if you are pregnant, or are taking aspirin or blood thinners, you shouldn’t. This is because it takes two weeks to get botox, to see the full effect and you could get a bruise that is noticeable up to that point. “

What does botox cost?

The cost varies, but the average is $ 20 per unit. To cover an area like the forehead, that would be about $ 400. In some cases, you can pay up to $ 800 – and keep in mind that you’ll need to open a new account in a few months.

“I think women who look at celebrities or other women with botox need to take into account the fact that they have to keep taking botox to keep it working,” says Dr. Khetarpal. “You have to commit to receiving it every three to six months, so it is important that you, as a younger woman, consider whether you want to make this commitment in terms of time and money,” concludes Dr. Khetarpal. “How quickly you would need another dose of Botox is also very individual. It depends on how quickly your body metabolizes it. You can of course stop using botox and injectable medication at any time, but you should have to decide how much commitment you want to make once you start treatment.

How young is too young for botox?

If you’re in your twenties and considering botox, you’re certainly not alone – others start out younger than you. Research by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons showed that almost 21,000 botox injections were administered to adolescents between the ages of 13 and 19 and 7,067 soft tissue fillers in 2017. Over 107.00 botox injections were given to 20 to 29 year olds, as was almost 71,000 soft tissue fillers.

“From a medical point of view, nobody is actually too young to get botox,” says Khetarpal. “Whether a patient should receive it depends largely on the patient’s needs or why he wants to receive it. Botox occurs naturally in the environment and is a protein. So age doesn’t matter how the body processes it. The body metabolizes it. I think the bigger question for younger people who want to get botox related to pre-adolescence is what each person’s individual goals are. “

What is Baby Botox?

No, it’s not a botox for babies – thank God! “Baby botox” refers to receiving a smaller amount of botox and / or placing it in smaller, more targeted areas. Baby Botox is popular with younger people who say they don’t want any major changes to their face – just a small change.

Conclusion: How do I know if Botox is suitable for me?

Botox is a tool that helps you feel better if you keep your perspective. However, if you use it because you feel that you disagree with other people’s looks, botox can be a big mistake. A study by Johns Hopkins found that dermatologists are often asked to “edit” the faces of their younger patients with botox and other injectables, as these patients unfavorably compare their features to what they see in other people’s filtered and perfected selfies. “A patient in her twenties will say to me,” My friend understood it and I like how it looks, “says Dr. Khetarpal.” I don’t think this should be the threshold to get it. You should know how Botox affects you as an individual and what you want to treat with it. “

In this case too, it is important to recognize the unreality of social media. In real life, nobody looks as perfect as in a changed picture on your phone. If you feel great with botox when you look in the mirror, get it. But remember, mistakes are nice too – we all have them and they make us special.

