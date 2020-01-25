How life has changed for the cast of cheer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Monica Aldama and the Navarro Cheerleaders.

If you’ve paid attention to pop culture this month, those are three things that you might have been able to avoid in the best, most inspiring, welcome-to-2020 way. You can escape from your crazy family, you can be happy for your ex, you can make mat and you know what “making mat” even means.

Cheer, the six-episode Netflix focus series that launch one competition season for the cheerleading team at Navarro Junior College, has conquered the world since its release on January 8. It counts Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, JJ Watt, Chrissy Teigen, and many more among his fans of celebrities, and his subjects have become nocturnal stars.

The coach of the team, Monica Aldama, has become an inspiring and perhaps ambitious figure for everyone, and the stories shared by cheerleaders are fun La’Darius Marshall and Morgan Simianer about their difficult childhood and their love of sport have struck hard all over the world.

“They are my children,” Monica is often told. They are now also like our children.

Monica, La’Darius and Morgan visited the E! News office on Friday as part of a whirlwind media tour that also included a trip to Ellen and a Spotify event and opened about what their lives looked like in recent weeks.

“Insane,” Morgan said immediately.

“Yes, I think I didn’t sleep at all the week before the build-up that week,” Monica said. “Just anxious, the expectation and when it came out, we had no idea it would be so successful, as if the whole world would look at it, not just once, but several times. So I think we just feel like we love our head above water and just trying to survive. We are overwhelmed, we are grateful. ”

“It’s just been so crazy, just like the opportunities we’ve had for life and the people we’ve met and all the memories we’ve made from the past, such as literally even the last 24 hours is insane,” Morgan added , squeaking when we mentioned the performance on Ellen.

“It has just been very different because you know, the build-up the week before it happened, it was like, oh my god, this is really on TV,” La’Darius said. “But as a cheerleader, you think only cheerleaders are going to watch it, and when the week it was broadcast, it was like, wow, we’re doing really well, I’m here for this, come on Cheer. And then the celebrities started to get into the game … and it was just different I didn’t expect a whole bunch of different people to be like, oh my god, cheer! But it was really big, and it keeps on doing numbers, and it is shocking to me, like, OK, everyone looks at Cheer! ”

“And I think we were just so happy that it inspired people because we thought we were just making a documentary about cheerleading, and it was much more than that,” Monica added.

Cheer is really so much more than cheerleading. Morgan and La’Darius in particular shared truly heartbreaking stories about their past as part of the show, with Morgan opening up about leaving a little to live alone in a trailer for her father and brother, and La’Darius talking about how he became bullied by his brother and other boys because they were not male enough.

Morgan said the idea of ​​sharing such personal things was a bit scary

“In the beginning we were obviously a little scared to share our stories, just because I was afraid that I would be judged and that people would be like, oh, sob story, bla bla bla, so I was very afraid to open myself to everyone, and of course we didn’t know it was going to be that big, so it was even scarier, “she said. “But once it came out, I realized how many lives influenced my story and how there are so many people who can relate to the same things I have experienced, and how I have helped and motivated them to like the trials of their lives. … it makes me cry if I only think about it. ”

La’Darius says that sharing his story made him “free”.

“I felt like I was finally OK to be the open, honest and free person I always wanted to be,” he said. “And it was very difficult for me to talk about my past because we don’t talk about such things in my community. We don’t talk about mental problems, because we don’t believe in mental problems. That’s what we’re told all the time , and you keep moving, you keep pushing, and that’s one thing I really wanted to say is remember that you have a voice, and if something happens to you, you can say something, and do something about it ”

He says he has really been able to connect with people who understand what he has been through, or who have experienced similar situations, and who have even talked to talk, and he has learned a lot in recent years that he feels that he is able to share with people.

“I have been able to contact them and talk to [fans] and let them know yes, we have all experienced some things, but there are two people in this situation: those who make it affect their daily lives, and they do nothing to get help, or those who rise and persist and do something about it. And that’s what I want for those people, “he says. “Don’t give up after something has happened or there is a roadblock, or something like that. Keep going, keep moving, and if you feel like you’re not being heard, talk to someone higher and you’ll be heard.”

La’Darius says that the most difficult part of the series to watch were the images of his brother, who had bullied him as a child, was watching the game and was crying.

Monica and Morgan said they both had trouble seeing all the background stories unfold, because although they knew the basics, they didn’t know all the details.

“These are just like my own children, and if you have a child, you are in pain when they are in pain, and it was tough,” Monica said. “It was hard to see that.”

Cheer now streams on Netflix.