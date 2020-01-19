How lawyer Alan Dershowitz plans to defend Trump during the impeachment trial

Alan Dershowitz, a recent addition to President Donald Trump’s legal team, said on Sunday that he planned to revive an argument from 1868 used in the impeachment trial of former President Andrew Johnson when he pleaded on behalf of Trump. in the Senate.

Dershowitz said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he would paraphrase former Supreme Court Justice Benjamin Curtis, who was chief counsel during Johnson’s removal, saying that the editors of the Constitution intended for impenetrable conduct meant “criminal type conduct”. . “

Dershowitz said he would argue that because the charges against the House do not include criminal conduct, there is no need to have witnesses. If this reasoning prevails, he said, there would be no reason for other witnesses or arguments.

“(Curtis) has successfully argued before the Senate that criminal conduct is required. This argument prevailed. I will make this argument as a lawyer on behalf of the President’s defense against impeachment. This is my role. It’s very clear. I’ve done it before, ”said Dershowitz, a professor of constitutional law at Harvard Law School.

Dershowitz’s argument rests on the consideration by the Senate that none of these charges can be classified as “criminal conduct”.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered the two impeachment articles against Trump to the Senate last week, accusing the president of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate trial is scheduled to start on Tuesday, where Republicans and Democrats are expected to fight for a resolution setting the rules for the trial and shortly after it began opening the proceedings.

Dershowitz also argued on ABC’s “This Week” that the congressional obstruction and abuse of power did not meet the constitutional criteria for impeachment laid down by the founders. The Constitution stipulates that presidents can be charged with “treason, corruption or other serious crimes”, but it does not define “serious crimes”.

In testimony to Congress in December, Harvard Law School professor of constitutional law Noah Feldman said that the phrase means “abuse of the office of the president for personal gain or to corrupt or undermine the electoral process.” national security of the United States ”. with this definition opposite, the conduct of the president need not be criminal to be impenetrable.

Dershowitz made it clear on Sunday that he would not be involved in the day-to-day work with the legal team – noting that he would simply be there to discuss the specific issue of constitutional criteria for impeachment, doing “what could be most important.” argument on the ground. “

The president was particularly determined to have the controversial defense attorney Dershowitz on the legal team. But Dershowitz told his own associates that he did not want to participate in the president’s trial, a source familiar with the conversations told CNN. White House officials have lobbied hard in recent weeks to convince Dershowitz to join the team, sources close to the lawyer’s appointment said.

Dershowitz told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Sunday that he was not thinking of his former clients – notable names like Jeffrey Epstein, former President Bill Clinton or O.J. Simpson – would affect his ability to present a convincing argument to the Senate.

“I have defended some of the most controversial people in American history … I am very proud of my role as defense attorney. I haven’t done anything wrong in any of these cases, ”said Dershowitz.