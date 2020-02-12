How Kirigami can help us examine athlete’s muscle activity

Elastic kirigami plaster for electromyographic analysis of the palm muscle during baseball pitching Credit: Waseda University

The upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo in 2020 offer governments a great opportunity to promote a healthy lifestyle and sport. The turn of the decade is a great opportunity to show how recent technological developments can help understand human movement in sports. In this regard, the combination of high speed cameras and electromyographic surface sensors that record the electromyographic activity of palm muscles has been used to gain a better understanding of the fine-tuning athletes and athletes who exercise on their palm muscles.

However, conventional surface electromyography devices use small electrodes that are attached to the skin and wires and restrict free movement. All-in-one modules with electrodes, amplifiers and radio transmitters help to solve this problem only partially. These modules are not suitable for certain parts of the body such as palms or soles of the feet. For example, during baseball, the ball is in direct contact with the palm muscles and integrated modules cannot be used without disturbing the user. Even if skin-like electrodes were used, the associated high forces and friction would break them apart. This has limited electromyographic studies to other parts of the arms and legs.

To address this issue, a joint research team from Waseda University and Kitasato University, Japan, was inspired by a traditional Japanese art form called kirigami to create a permanent skin-like patch for measuring the electromyographic activity of palm muscles, and published their results in NPG Asia Materials, In contrast to the more well-known origami. Kirigami Handicrafts contain both paper folds and cuts. Interestingly, it is possible to use the Kirigami technique to produce ultra-thin, insulated conductive foils that are also largely flexible and stretchable.

“By cutting a conductive foil in a special Kirigami pattern and sealing it with silicone rubber, we were able to create elastic and insulated cables that minimize the mechanical mismatch between skin and device during training,” reports Dr. Kento Yamagishi from Waseda University (currently), Singapore University of Technology and Design), the lead author of the paper. These wires were combined with another of their previous inventions – conductive nanosheets that can be easily used on the palm or soles.

Together, these two devices form an elastic Kirigami patch that can capture electromyographic signals in difficult areas and transmit them to a Bluetooth device in a less intrusive zone such as the forearm. The research team tested their invention by measuring electromyographic signals from one of the palm muscles of an experienced baseball player when throwing curveballs and fastballs, and found significant differences between the two types of throws.

“Our elastic Kirigami patch will serve as a minimally noticeable device to examine the activity of the palm muscles of athletes without impairing their performance,” says Assist. Prof. Tomoyuki Nagmi from Kitasato University. “This electromyographic surface measurement system will enable the analysis of movements in unexplored palm muscle areas and will lead to a better understanding of muscle activity in a variety of sports and even artistic or musical performances,” said Assoc. Prof. Toshinori Fujie from Waseda University (currently Tokyo Institute of Technology), who led the research, comes to the conclusion. There are also potential applications in medical research for currently unexplained motor disorders such as the Yips. It is clear that a better understanding of our own body during exercise can help us perform better and lead a healthier lifestyle.

Elastic kirigami plaster for electromyographic analysis of the palm muscle during baseball pitching

More information:

Kento Yamagishi et al., Elastic Kirigami patch for the electromyographic analysis of the palm muscle during baseball pitching, NPG Asia Materials (2019). DOI: 10.1038 / s41427-019-0183-1

Provided by

Waseda University

Quote:

How Kirigami Can Help Us Examine Muscle Activity in Athletes (2020 February 12)

Retrieved February 12, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-kirigami-muscular-athletes.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.