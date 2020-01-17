As the U.S. war in Iraq continued to collapse in the spring of 2004, so did Sen. Joe Biden gave an opening speech at the University of Delaware where he discussed the initial decision to go to war.

“Let me tell you what I see with Iraq,” Biden told the graduates. “We had to go to Iraq, not because Saddam (Hussein) was part of Al Qaeda, there was no evidence of that, not because he possessed nuclear weapons or because he represented a imminent threat to the United States, there was no evidence of this. “

“The legitimate reason he went to Iraq is that he violated all of the commitments he made and justified his withdrawal. And the international community and we had the right to respond. “

His speech more than a year after the start of the war reveals how Biden kept his decision to invade Iraq and his vote to authorize President George W. Bush to do so, even though some of his fellow Democrats started to turn against the war. The commentary is one example among many found in a CNN KFile review of Biden’s speeches and television appearances between 2003 and 2006 where he defended or explained his vote to authorize the use of force in Iraq.

The vote has come under increased scrutiny in recent weeks, with Biden’s rivals in 2020 seeking to use it as an attack on the former vice president’s judgment on foreign policy. Biden tried to recast his 2002 vote and, in Tuesday’s debate, Biden reiterated his false claim that he opposed the war in Iraq immediately after it started.

“The world, in fact, voted to send inspectors and they always went to war,” said Biden during the debate on his 2002 vote. “From that point on, I was able to prove it was a big, big mistake. “

But KFile’s review shows how Biden continued to demonstrate that entry into Iraq was justified in the months after the invasion, and instead argued that the Bush administration had spoiled the execution of the war. It was not until 2005 – more than two years after the invasion – that Biden recognized that his vote was a “mistake”.

The Biden campaign reminded CNN of a previous statement from campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates. Bates previously told CNN Biden that the current response referred to “the way he immediately objected to the specific way we went to war – without giving diplomacy and weapons inspectors a chance to succeed, based on passionate intelligence, without enough allies and without a plan for the day after – and the way the war was going. ”

“He took responsibility for his vote for 15 years, calling it an error in 2005. And this error, as well as his entire long and distinguished record in matters of national security and foreign policy, fueled his opinions since then, “said Bates.

Continually said he made the right vote

As the Senate debated funding Iraqi reconstruction in October 2003, Biden sought to use his vote in favor of the invasion as part of his argument to limit US defense spending in the country, which he said , would add billions to the deficit. Instead, Biden proposed to suspend part of Bush’s tax cuts on the top income bracket to pay for the effort.

“For my good faith here, I want to make it clear from the start, # 1, I voted to give the president the power to go to Iraq, and I think it was the right vote,” said Biden. . “I am not at all satisfied with the way the administration did not plan the fall of Saddam.”

Speaking on CNN’s Inside Politics the same day, Biden again defended his vote, but added that the Bush administration had not been on the same level as the American people over costs.

“My big concern here is that I supported my departure to Iraq. I think it was the right vote. I think there was a need to enforce international rules of the road, “said Biden.

Almost two weeks later, during a meeting with the press on October 12, Biden was questioned about the possibility for Democratic presidential candidates to win the nomination without running against the war.

“I think they can – and the answer is, I don’t know,” said Biden. “This is probably why it’s good that I don’t run for president, because I think it was the right vote, I just didn’t expect him to be treated like – with such degree of incompetence after the “military victory”. ‘ “

Biden continued to argue that he had made the right decision, saying that as part of NPR’s daily schedule on March 16, 2004, he would vote the same vote again.

“Sure,” replied Biden, when NPR said it had voted for the war. “It was also the right vote.”

“So you would vote the same way today as you did a year ago,” asked NPR.

“I would,” Biden. “But no one can really hold us responsible for the incompetence of the administration overnight. Many, many people said, “Look, Mr. Chair, plan this better before you go.”

A mistake, but the right vote

After a long primary season in which the first favorite and former Vermont governor Howard Dean made opposition to the war in Iraq a key objective of his campaign, the Democrats finally named someone who had voted to authorize the war, Massachusetts Senator John Kerry, to confront Bush during the 2004 presidential campaign.

Kerry never gave up on his vote, but Republicans hammered him throughout the election campaign as a flip-flop with a comment on camera that he made about voting for a bill. war credits before voting against. Later, in 2006, Kerry called his vote in Iraq his greatest regret.

In July 2004, Biden’s name was still circulating as a potential running mate for Kerry, although Biden himself told CNN at the time that he was “the most unlikely vice presidential choice”.

As the Democrats sorted their ticket and message for the general election campaign against a wartime president, something else happened in the summer of 2004: a majority of Americans began calling war in Iraq a mistake, according to a Gallup poll.

In August 2004, Biden began arguing that he would not have voted for the war if he had known that there were no weapons of mass destruction and how the Bush administration was going to handle the war. .

Still, Biden said it was the right vote at the time.

“If you ask the question, was it fair, knowing what we knew, to give the president the power to show absolute solidarity at the United Nations to box Saddam Hussein, the answer is that it was the right vote at the time. It was, ”he said at the Charlie Rose Show.

In November 2005, Biden admitted on Meet the Press that his vote was a mistake.

“It was a mistake,” said Biden. “It was a mistake to assume that the president would properly use the authority we gave him.”

However, speaking of CBS Face The Nation in June 2006, Biden said it was fair to give George Bush the authority they had given him and replied “no” when asked if the war was a mistake.

“Some Democrats say that every Democrat must say this war was a mistake,” CBS asked Biden. “Do you think it was a mistake? If they are going to run for president. “

“No,” said Biden, “No, I don’t think every Democrat should say it was a mistake. It was fair to give the President the authority we gave him. It was wrong to assume that he was going to know how to handle this. Look, there is no one out there, including the president now, who talks about waging this war properly.

“If I had known that the president was going to be so incompetent in his administration, I would not have given him authority,” added Biden. “If I had been president, I would have asked for authority.”

In his 2007 book “Promises to Keep”, published during Biden’s presidential candidacy at the time, the senator at the time devoted a chapter to his 2002 vote and titled it “My Mistake”.

“I made a mistake. I underestimated the influence of Vice President (Dick) Cheney, Secretary of Defense (Donald) Rumsfeld and the rest of the neocons,” wrote Biden. “I largely underestimated their lack of sincerity and incompetence. “