India had lost the first test in Chennai after only 12 runs and was in a must-win situation in 1999 in the Delhi test. India showed an exceptional bowling performance in the first innings, which Pakistan bundled for 172 after 252 in the first innings. In the second innings, Sadgopan Ramesh (96) and Sourav Ganguly (62 *) had a rough half-century as India scored 420 for Pakistan.

During the chase, the visitors had a solid start when the opening men Shahid Afridi and Saeed Anwar completed 101 runs for the first wicket. At that moment Kumble struck. He removed Afridi and plowed down the rest of the Pakistani batsmen. He finished the race with exceptional numbers of 10/74 from 26.3 overs and helped India to a famous victory with 212 runs.

Kumble went on to take 619 wickets in 132 tests for India, which included a whopping 35 five-wicket transports. Meanwhile, Srinath completed 67 tests with 236 gates.