How Isaiah Livers’ injury has changed this season, other factors have changed the path of Michigan

The 7-0 start and the dominance in the Battle for Atlantis (of which the winner has won the NCAA tournament in the last two seasons) shot the moon for the Wolverines in Michigan. The team went from number one week to number 4 in the country. It was an important highlight of the season for Juwan Howard in his first stint as head coach.

That success became harmless when the fan base soon began to consider that the transition from the old head coach John Beilein to Howard would go just as smoothly throughout the season. Unfortunately, the harsh fate of reality struck fairly quickly for Michigan and they have not yet reached the level of success they had on the islands for a longer period under the new regime.

There are two main reasons why Howard takes over this year with great difficulty. First, he lost his most talented player for almost a third of the season with the groin injury and re-injury in Isaiah Livers (which is still ongoing). Secondly, the Big Ten this season is the fiercest and most brutal conference in the country.

One of the most exciting players who returned in passing the torch from Beilein to Howard was Livers. Many people predicted that he would develop into the attacking star of this team in another collegiate offseason of growth, and he did exactly that. Livers went from the sixth man to the best overall player on this roster.

Before his injury, Livers was the team’s top scorer and a very efficient player in Howard’s attack. He shot 50 percent off the depth and really helped spread the floor like a shooting hazard in the forward position.

After Livers perished in the Presbyterian game, the attack was not the same. Losing a player of his size completely shook up the attacking stream. In the 11 games that Livers missed, the attack went from 39 percent to 31 percent shooting from behind the arch. His points and production on both sides of the ball are deeply missed in a team that grabbed a star to step forward in his absence.

The timing couldn’t have been worse for Howard and his team because they really reached most of the Big Ten season without their best player. Mind you, this Big Ten Conference has 12 teams in the top 50 of the Net Rankings.

So much quality competition in the Big Ten has really hurt some very good basketball teams. Michigan and Ohio State went from Top-5 teams to unranked within a matter of weeks, as the Big Ten continuously beaten each other up throughout the season.

This conference is perhaps the best it has ever been and it’s just bad luck that Howard got this hand in his first year as head coach. There have been different hiccups on the way because every game gets everything from this team.

However, what is promising is that, despite the injuries and the extremely heavy schedule, Michigan has been present in so many competitions. Losses vs. No. 10 Oregon, in Minnesota, in Iowa, vs. No. 21 Illinois, and most recently against OSU are the difference makers this year. Those five defeats have a point difference of only 21 points and each of them was neck to neck along the piece. A few things go differently (such as having your most talented scoring threat) and there are many other prospects for this season as the Wolverines move from 18-4 to their current status of 13-9.

The fact that Michigan has been so close in so many games without their top player gives me hope to move forward. It seems more and more likely that this is not the year for this team to have a chance to dance, but you can’t deny how close they are, making it hurt the most. If only a few things went differently and no injuries happened, there would be much more praise for Howard and his staff for the incredible work they did on and off the job this season.

With the talent on the way for the Wolverines, there is only more to be hoped for. Howard has fueled the path to recruitment and will revitalize this roster with some of the best recruits in the nation from now on. This program is on its way up and up, even if they have to leave a “failure” of a past season.