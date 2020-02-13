Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s much-commented couple is ready to surprise the audience with her chemistry at Love Aaj Kal. Since its inception, the film is in the headlines due to several reasons, including the alleged relationship outside the duo’s screen. The trailer and music have also worked really well to increase the pre-launch buzz.

Let’s take a look at how Love Aaj Kal did in the section “How is the hype?” From Koimoi:

Mehrama song:

Mehrama is among the best songs in the movie and it is surely a pleasure due to the adorable chemistry of Kartik-Sara. Sung by Darshan Raval and Antara, the song has been appreciated by 79% of the audience.

How is the hype (audience) of love Aaj Kal? Imtiaz Ali’s trio, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan prepare for Valentine’s season

Song of Haan Main Galat:

Sung by Shashwat Singh and Arijit Singh, the song is a joyful dance number and is inspired by the song Twist by Love Aaj Kal (2009). The main duo catches your attention with their movements and, in general, is a fun number. Around 84% of voters liked it.

Shayad song:

Here we are not making any comparison, but Shayad works for Love Aaj Kal, just as Agar Tum Saath Ho worked for Tamasha and Tum Ho for Rockstar. The most popular song on the album likes 82% from our audience. Imtiaz Ali, Pritam and Arijit Singh get the best out of their magic trio.

Trailer:

The three-minute trailer is what an Imtiaz Ali movie is about. There is chemistry, some emotional moments, some blunt dialogues and, of course, very good background music. Around Sixty-five% of the voters nodded.

Poster:

The poster captures Veer (Kartik) and Zoe (Sara) in a very real moment. We see Kartik lying with his eyes closed, while a grim Sara looks at oblivion and is thinking deeply while lying on her back. Obtained I like from 72% from our audience.

Overall, Love Aaj Kal received THUMBS UP from 74% of the audience in our dedicated section to measure the hype prior to launch. Launched on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the film is a restart of the Love Aaj Kal of 2009 and has good prospects on its trip to the box office. It seems to be a very necessary success for the credit of the hipster filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.

Click here to find out the results of the survey.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!