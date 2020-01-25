How I avoided becoming addicted to World Of Warcraft Classic

World Of Warcraft: Classic – a close escape (photo: Blizzard)

A reader reveals how he was about to return to World Of Warcraft and why he is happy that Blizzard’s customer service is so bad.

I have been clean for over six years. He had reached the point where he no longer even thought about it, when it was once and for all. I would spend every hour of vigil thinking about it, I would cancel the night outings because I wanted to pamper myself. I even called sick people to work sometimes, so I could spend more time with my lover.

She got back in touch recently. I bought a new laptop, just like my partner who also had an affair with her. I joked with him about starting our relationship again, maybe like a trio. Then one day it happened.

He sent me a message while I was on the train arriving home. He had downloaded World Of Warcraft and was playing classic (he said). He had succumbed. I folded immediately and asked him to download it to my laptop. When I got home, I was too drunk and tired to consider playing, so I decided it would be the next night when I turned my passion back on with this addictive beast game that consumes everything.

When I got home the next day, after thinking about my love all day, I realized that I wasn’t playing Classic, I was playing normal World Of Warcraft. I was surprised that the classic version was free, and it turned out that it was not. You need a full World Of Warcraft account to play Classic. So I had to choose, play normal World Of Warcraft for free, play Classic with a new account or play Classic with my previous account. I didn’t want to spend money on a new account when the previous one was sitting there with all my progress and I really wanted to play Classic, not normal. Getting access to my previous account seemed the only viable option.

My account was locked behind an authenticator on a phone for a long time, so I had to email a scan of my passport to Blizzard in order to recover access. For about half an hour I was checking my emails every five minutes to see if they had responded. I realized that it may take some time, so I decided to watch Twitch and find someone playing World Of Warcraft Classic so I could take a look. I found someone doing a raid on Zul’Gurrub.

I saw them clear numerous mobs and bosses and everything began to flood. The memories of my small group of adventurers assuming bosses and waiting in advance for the plunder to fall, hoping it will be for you. The camaraderie as we did. Elaboration and gathering, leveling and the massive world to explore. Everything was very tempting and exciting. Then they restarted the raid and repeated what they had just done, waiting for a different fall. And I had a moment of clarity: what the hell am I doing?

I never look at Twitch. In fact, I am quite vocal in general on stage “watch someone play”. Why would I see someone play when I could be playing myself? She had already consumed me. I was reading articles, watching Twitch, and had spent the whole day in a state of emotion that I had not experienced since Skyrim VR entered my life. But that moment of clarity saved me.

When Blizzard responded to my email, I had already decided that I couldn’t dip my toe again. It seems that with World Of Warcraft, I’m already in or not. I had enjoyed the diversity of the games, the thrill of virtual reality and had returned to the roots of my console. Did I really want to spend another five years hunched over a laptop repeating the same missions (daily missions – I hate you!) And the same dungeons?

I am quite jealous that my partner can make a fast, free battlefield, and not spend his life researching strategies and character constructions. He is still playing now, a handful of times per week. I call it tempting every time it does. But it is clear to me that I cannot do the same. I went through a difficult test (partly because of Blizzard’s terrible customer service!) And I can categorically say that I will never venture into Azeroth again. Unless it becomes virtual reality, you may never hear from me again.

By the reader Petersmiler

