How Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager became essential for your morning

Tucked away on the sixth floor of the renowned 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City is an area without judgment: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager‘s studio.

Every day Today’s co-hosts and mothers – between the two of them have five children – go to work knowing that they can be tired, bad-tempered or, simply put, themselves. “If you say,” I haven’t slept all night, “we’ll get it,” Hoda tells E! News. “We don’t judge. Especially in this job you have to get the person next to you. If you don’t do that, it’s over. And I’m sure if I go in or say something crazy, it will catch me.” a two-way street. “Conversely,” Jenna adds, “100 times.”

It is that trust and sincerity – with each other and with their audience – that has made them the morning TV duo of TV must-watch: no subject is forbidden and no conversation is censored. “We are honest in that we can feel weak and vulnerable as mothers, as friends, as people,” says Jenna. “I think that’s what people relate to. They’re like,” Oh, that’s me. “

Even the kick-off of their Hoda & Jenna hour in April was so real it couldn’t have been scripted. Just two weeks after their first episode together – Jenna took over Kathie Lee Gifford—Hoda announced that she had adopted a second daughter and started on maternity leave. Then, a month before her return, Jenna gave birth to her third child. They would only reunite in mid-November. (It was, of course, an event worth waking up to.) “If you count how many shows we’ve done,” Hoda jokes, “we’re only two months together.”

Their adventure together is just beginning. “We both come from crazy years,” Hoda admits. “We were on parallel paths and we are finally at the point where we intersect. I feel we have so many more things to talk about, because our lives continue to go through these crazy new chapters.”

Responding to that need for conversation, they now invite viewers into what they call their living room. From this week on, they organize a live studio audience every Thursday and Friday. (Their first guest: Oprah WinfreY, a surprise that Jenna drew epic for her friend and co-host.)

The new format not only allows them to make contact with their fans, but also offers them the opportunity to learn. “I don’t think we really feel like people on TV,” Hoda admits. “We feel like people watching TV. We want to know how they do it all.” And that makes their work so much more fun. “If we have a guest to talk about,” Jenna adds, “we are” Wait, so what should we do? “

Nowadays all puzzle pieces seem to come together. “It feels like we are exactly where we need to be,” Jenna cheers. “Somehow this change feels just right.” Hoda fully agrees. “Sometimes you swim upstream in life and sometimes you ride the wave,” she says, “and this feels like we’re riding the wave.”

Hoda in particular feels the tension of the flood. In November she announced her engagement to old love Joel Schiffman. And although she is relatively distant with regard to wedding planning – “I just want to sit down”, she has one request: daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine play a role in the big day.

“I can’t believe I say that sentence: our children are part of our wedding,” she gushes. “Haley asked me:” What is it? What is going on? “She says,” Am I coming to the party? ” And I say, “Yes, you are coming.” They are going to walk. Joel and I will be there and the rest is just icing. “

Maybe more good things will come, such as a third addition to their family. After all, Jenna’s brood – she and her husband Henry Hager have children Mila, Poppy and Hall—Has an effect on Hoda. “I love Jenna’s life. I love how she cares about her children and how she cares about them,” she says enthusiastically. “Jenna is like:” I have to tell you what Poppy did when she ran into the room. “Sometimes it’s hilarious, sometimes it will melt you.”

And she craves more of those heart-warming moments. “Joel and I have talked about expanding just because we feel that we have the feeling that we have space and that we have love and everything,” she continues. “Do everything you can while you are here. You get one ride.”

And Hoda and Jenna are prepared for everything that follows. “Nothing feels scary,” Hoda admits. “They say that when you’re done, you’re ready. Whether it’s for a family, a relationship or a new show. Sometimes I think things happen too early in your life and you’re not ready. But we are ready. “

We set our alarm and cheer on our morning coffee.

Today’s fourth hour is broadcast daily on NBC at 10 a.m. ET.

(Today and E! Both are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch E! News weekdays at 7 AM and don’t miss ours 2020 Oscars: E’s Inside Guide special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.