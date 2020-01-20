How good would it be if Noel Acciari were back now?

The Boston Bruins allowed Noel Acciari to leave last summer. Now he’s suddenly shooting hat tricks for the Florida Panthers.

Well, that could all be an illusion and the Boston Bruins made a very sensible decision that allowed him to leave. Or maybe, more alarmingly, the Boston Bruins missed something and Noel Acciari is even more of a player than we thought.

Throughout his career with the Boston Bruins, Noel Acciari has managed to score only 18 regular goals this season and just 13 assists. It was over two seasons and two seasons that he jumped back and forth between Boston and Providence.

In both cases, it is a player with a season high of 10 goals in the NHL and only 18 points. Since arriving at the Florida Panthers, he’s only one goal from doubling his total NHL goals – he’s currently sitting on 17 goals. If you add up the 3 templates, he has 20 points in 44 games and is likely to slightly exceed the 30 points of the year.

This was by no means predicted by the Boston Bruins; His professional high watermark was only 15 goals in half a season with the Providence Bruins in the AHL. However, it raises the question; How much would we like to have him back now?

Do you see? You can bet a little that its use in Florida is a little different – its most common line-mates, though they don’t shout out elite reasons for its increased production. We speak of Dryden Hunt, Colton Sceviour, Brett Connolly and Vincent Trochek as his most common equally strong partners.

But what is going on is his ice age; According to Frozen Pool, he sees 3 minutes more per game in Florida than last season at the Boston Bruins. He also shoots with an impressive 23.9%. Even David Pastrnak scored only 19% with his 37 goals.

The big problem lies in analyzing whether he was a diamond in the rough all the time and Florida found the key to unlock it, or whether he is just an NHL player who has a high shooting percentage and will soon return to Earth.

The Boston Bruins would of course like to have it back. He played a strong role with his physicality in the fourth row. If he was able to score something and maybe even better move up to the third row. Everything looks good at the moment, considering how scaly our latest form was.

Well, if Noel Acciari was back in Boston Bruins colors, there is of course no guarantee that he will score at this rate. In fact, if he’s not in Boston, he could be a reason for such a rating. Maybe he now has a chip on his shoulder and wants to show us what we miss?

For a team that is lacking second place this year, any improvement would be great. It is impossible that Acciari is still here to solve our problems, but his goals would still be nice.

I think we should be happy if one of our former colleagues is doing well, but it is so difficult to do if he is still in the Atlantic Division and those goals could have negative consequences for us in the long run!