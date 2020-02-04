How good is the Dex Undercover game at Stumptown?

Dex Parios is no longer! Enter: Crystal.

In e! News’ exclusive taster of Stumptown’s episode Wednesday, February 5, Dex (Cobie Smulders) goes undercover with the help of Hoffman (Michael Ealy) and gray (Jake Johnson).

“Name”, Hoffman recommends.

“What are we now, role play?” Dex counters.

“Just answer the question,” says Hoffman.

“Crystal,” requires Dex.

“Crystal what?” Hoffman asks.

“Is this bastard real?” Dex asks Gray.

Dex goes undercover as a potential buyer to help Hoffman and Gray with the next phase of their drug case. “Look, the less we know about each other, the less chance we will leave each other if one of us gets trapped,” Dex says.

In the Stumptown Wednesday, January 22 episode, Gray and Hoffman realized that they needed Dex’s help with the plan to buy the rest of the heroin in their undercover plan. Will Dex’s detective skills come in handy during the undercover operation?

View the exclusive sneak peek scene above and see how convincing Dex can be as Crystal.

“The Dex Factor” also finds that Dex comes close to a fellow veteran support group member and they discover that they have more in common than originally thought. Meanwhile, Ansel (Cole Sibus), who is in charge of Bad Alibi, struggles to maintain order and gets Tookie (Adrian Martinez) help out.

Stumptown, based on the comic book from Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood, also stars Tantoo cardinal and Camryn Manheim.

Stumptown is broadcast on ABC on Wednesday at 10 p.m.