How global companies respond to Coronavirus born in China

Many airlines are shortening their schedules. Air Canada, Air France, British Airways, Delta and Lufthansa are among the leading airlines that have canceled all their flights to China.



AFP

Last updated: February 5, 2020, 6:42 PM IST

London: Given the economic weight and position of China in the context of global supply chains, the new strain of coronavirus affects companies from far and wide in multiple sectors.

Here’s how a selection of multinational brands is responding to the epidemic, which has forced many companies to stay closed until at least 10 February after China extended its Lunar New Year vacations:

Travel and tourism

The travel sector is most directly affected by China’s decision to quarantine dozens of cities and ban overseas travel groups in an effort to control the outbreak. Other countries have told their nationals to avoid traveling to China and forbade arrival there.

Cathay Pacific in Hong Kong has the biggest financial blow and has asked its entire workforce of 27,000 people on Wednesday to take up to three weeks of unpaid leave.

Casinos in Macau, normally a playground for the rich and the hopeful people of mainland China, have closed their doors. For example, Disney theme parks have in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Department stores in Paris, a rigorous stopping place for Chinese tour groups, are unusually quiet. According to the think tank Demoskopika, Italy’s tourism market could get a hit of 4.5 billion euros this year.

MSC Cruises, Costa Cruises and Royal Caribbean have canceled stops by their ships in China.

Cinemas in China have been forced to close during what was a prime time for blockbuster releases during the holidays. Imax Corp., based in Canada. analysts could be robbed of $ 60-200 million in lost cash receipts.

Electronics

Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn keeps its Chinese factories closed until mid-February and tells a number of employees to stay away for another 14 days, the incubation period of the virus.

That can affect global supply chains for technology companies that rely on Foxconn to assemble everything from Apple’s iPhones to flat-screen TVs and laptops.

Apple, for its part, is working on ‘mitigation plans’ to make up for the loss of production from its suppliers in China.

LG Electronics from South Korea withdrew this month from the Mobile World Congress, the leading showcase for the smartphone industry, with expert advice to prevent non-essential journeys.

The Chinese giant Huawei says he is still investigating his options for the Barcelona February 24-27 conference.

Cars

Wuhan, the central Chinese city that is zero zero from the outbreak, is a junction for foreign automakers from the United States, Europe, Japan and South Korea.

The extended holidays have limited the immediate impact on their production in Wuhan itself, but there is growing concern about spill-over effects, including car suppliers in China.

Hyundai Motor says it will suspend all production in South Korea due to a lack of parts from China.

Tesla, a pioneer in the field of electric cars, says the virus could delay a planned acceleration of production at the gigantic new plant in Shanghai and potentially impact revenues this quarter.

Food and drink

Mainland China is the second largest market of the American coffee chain Starbucks, with more than 4,000 outlets. Half have been closed due to the outbreak.

Fast food giant McDonald’s has already closed its “several hundred” restaurants in Hubei, Wuhan Province, but about 3,000 others in China remain open.

Pizza Hut and KFC are also closed in Hubei province, imposed by their Chinese parent company, Yum China.

others

The European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has stopped the production of its factory in Tianjin, east of Beijing. The same applies to the French group Safran, which makes helicopter engines and aircraft parts from Tianjin and other factories in China.

The heavy equipment manufacturer Caterpillar, which has already suffered the Sino-American trade war, warned this year of “continuing global economic uncertainty”.

Nike warned of a “material impact” on mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The giant in sportswear and footwear has closed about half of its stores in China and experienced a fall in store traffic among those who are still open.

Some winners

Not all companies suffer. 3M, a leading manufacturer of protective face masks, starts production.

The server of the British game studio Ndemic Creations broke down at the end of January after a huge increase in popularity for its title Plague Inc., in which players struggle to “bring about the end of human history by developing a deadly, global plague”.

