How former Wolverines did it in XFL openers

It was an exciting football weekend, with the XFL starting on Saturday and continuing on Sunday.

Six former Michigan Wolverines are scattered among the eight XFL squadrons. Two of them – William Campbell and Juwann Bushell-Beatty – are both listed as backup players as offensive line men for their respective teams. Below is an overview of how the experienced players and defending players from Michigan fared during the first game weekend.

De’Veon Smith, RB, Tampa Bay Vipers

Smith starts running back to Tampa Bay and showed the ability to be the bell cow in week 1. Smith carried his back 16 times in his first XFL race, hurried to 79 meters. He also pulled a catch for eight meters.

Stribling and Clark were listed as the two starting corners for Seattle. The dragons opened against the D.C. defenders and lost 31-19. Both former Wolverines each made three outfits each, with Clark adding a one-stop in the back field. However, the pair were at the back of a defense that allowed former Ohio State Buckeye Cardale Jones to throw for 235 yards and two scores.

Kinnel, a back-up defensive back for the defenders, was at the winning end of the 31-19 game against the dragons. Kinnel saw the defense for some time and picked up three tackles. He also played in special teams and made two more stops there.

Michigan has added a former offensive line coach from Penn State to his own coaching staff.

Bruce Feldman from Fox Sports announced that the Wolverines added former Nittany Lions run coordinator and offensive line coach Matt Limegrover to Michigan staff as an offensive analyst.

SOURCES: Former #PennState Run Game Coordinator / OL coach Matt Limegrover is expected to become a senior analyst at #Michigan. He has spent most of the past decade in the Big Ten in Penn State and #Minnesota.

Limegrover has been coaching since the early 90s, with various stops in the Midwest. Before joining Penn State, he was the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He joined Minnesota from Northern Illinois, where he also served as OC.

Limegrover also coached in Southern Illinois, Emporia State and Ferris State. He was an assistant at Northwestern from 1995-96.

NCAA.com had a preview of the NCAA baseball season last week, including a breakdown by the Michigan Wolverines team.

This is what the site had to say for the Wolverines:

Michigan went through an upward trajectory during Erik Bakich’s tenure as head coach, but it finally made its most daring statement last season with a trip to the College World Series Finals, after having eliminated the national top UCLA in the super-regional round. Statement made, indeed. And in 2020, they have returned enough talent and experience to reach the number 13 ranking in the top 25 of the preseason of D1Baseball.

The site also provided scouting reports for the team, evaluating everything from speed to pitching. Wolverines’ strongest asset, according to the report, was either his experience / intangible assets, bullpen and defense, all of which were classified as 65 out of 80.

Speed ​​and power were the problem locations of the Wolverines, with a rating of 55 each.