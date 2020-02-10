How fictitious pandemics can help fight real-world diseases: NPR

Today’s stories about diseases, such as The Walking Dead with its zombies, tend to take root in political and social realities.

We have been telling stories about pandemics for a long time. From an eighth century poem a. C. about a god of the plague of Babylon until the ten plagues of Egypt in the Old Testament and, well, the AMC zombie show The Walking Dead, now in its tenth season.

Long ago, we understood mass outbreaks as a divine punishment for human transgressions, but our stories about diseases have changed over time. Although still fantastic, modern stories about diseases tend to take root in political and social realities. Last year, the 800-page Wanderers novel combined science fiction and horror with a techno-thriller approach to the emergence of artificial intelligence and white nationalism after a pandemic. The author Chuck Wendig explains the appeal of writing a story in which entire populations get sick and die: “Bringing these things to a book is like, you know, an ancient invocation. Summoning a demon in a circle of invocation. Because so it’s how you fight. “

But how does fiction fight a disease? In his own way, says writer and filmmaker Jeff Barnaby, helping us make sense of the real world. Barnaby says today’s pandemic-based books, television shows and movies explore how people live and move around a planet defined by compromised ecosystems, borders and barricades.

“You are dealing with the aftermath of globalism,” he says. “And I think you’re starting to see people establish the link between how you treat the environment and the way the environment treats you.”

Barnaby’s new film, Blood Quantum, is about a rapidly spreading virus that turns people into zombies, but those with a certain amount of Native American heritage are immune. Barnaby, who belongs to the Mi’kmaq tribe in Canada, says that indigenous peoples have been telling stories about pandemics for generations. “And they have been dealing with diseases since the first contact, so they are well versed in catastrophes,” he says dryly.

Blood Quantum has not yet been released, is currently being screened at festivals and will be on the Shudder horror movie channel later this year. Barnaby sees stories about pandemics almost inevitably as about scapegoats and cultural anxieties. Discrimination and racism against Asians has intensified worldwide since the spread of the coronavirus, as has been widely reported. On Netflix at this time, a pandemic drama called Containment plays with stereotypes of Middle Eastern people as dangerous infiltrates: a Syrian refugee in Atlanta is the zero patient, essentially a terrorist whose body is a weapon, a disease vector.

In the works of color writers, pandemics sometimes serve as a metaphor for colonialism, says Maxine Montgomery, an English professor at Florida State University. In their writings on apocalyptic and post-apocalyptic literature by black writers such as Octavia Butler and Toni Morrison, the human cost of pandemics and the disproportionate suffering of vulnerable populations are often invoked.

Smallpox, other viruses too … are inextricably linked to slavery and colonialization, so they suggest that slavery has residual consequences that we have not fully recognized or recognized.

“Smallpox, other viruses too, that are inextricably linked to slavery and colonialization,” says Montgomery. “In ways that suggest slavery has residual consequences that we have not fully recognized or recognized.”

Something is missing in conventional pandemic thrillers, he says, including Contagion, the 2011 film that saw an increase in iTunes just when the World Heath organization declared the coronavirus a global emergency. And that is a look at the question of who receives treatment when an epidemic erupts and who is excluded from institutional safety nets.

In Montgomery fiction studies, the rescue rarely comes from scientists at the Center for Disease Control or research hospitals. “It’s always about characters that go back,” he says, to repair a deeper illness. Reconnecting with popular traditions is not likely to be adopted as a public policy recommendation, but Montgomery suggests that the questions provoked by these stories are essential: “How do we see people suffering from diseases. How do we respond to them in human terms empathy. “

Author Chuck Wendig says he hopes his novel Wanderers will do the same. “You know, I didn’t want to write a book that was fatalistic or nihilistic in the way it treated people,” he says. Add darkness and death in the stories we tell about pandemics, he adds, but it’s not really about these stories. It’s really about how we survive.

This story was produced for the radio by Petra Mayer and Kelli Wessinger, and adapted for the web by Petra Mayer.