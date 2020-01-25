How Femi Adesina sold her soul to Satan - Fani Kayode

Former Nigerian aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode criticized President Muhammadu Buhari’s special adviser on media and advertising, Femi Adesina, for attacking the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), following his reaction to the murder of Reverend Lawan Andimi by Boko Haram.

Andimi, the president of CAN in the local government region of Michika, in the state of Adamawa, was beheaded by the insurgents.

The CAN rejected President Buhari’s reaction to the massacre on Thursday.

Buhari, who described the murder as cruel, inhuman and willfully provocative, expressed his sadness that the terrorists continued to kill the religious leader while at the same time signaling a desire to release him by releasing him to others.

But CAN said Christians were tired of the usual press releases and convictions that had no significant impact.

And Adesina in an article posted on Friday on her Facebook page accused Christian leaders of calling Buhari “anti-Christian”.

He is quoted as saying, “Rather than seeing government as omnipotent, God has all the powers. And some things are never resolved spiritually except by prayer and fasting. It was not I who said it. Jesus did it. So let the Church be fully involved in the supplication for divine intervention in the country, rather than playing a subtle policy and involuntarily generating hatred in the country.

“CAN says the kidnappings and assassinations are shameful for a government that boasts of defeating the insurgency. Is bragging. So this is all that matters for the CAN as if it were an opposition political party? Is bragging. No. This would not augur the unity and cohesion of a country. We are not asking the Christian body to be in bed with the government, that would not help anyone, but the organization seems too long to be a political party. We learn to walk daily with Jesus. His mind is not overly critical. And He left us an example “that you must follow in his footsteps.”

Reacting, Fani-Kayode on his Twitter page, said that Femi Adesina had sold her soul to Satan, adding that the blood of the killed CAN president was on his head and the hands of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “Femi Adesina is morally bankrupt. Worse still, he sold his soul to Satan.

“How can a man who claims to be a Christian try to defend the indefensible and the insult CAN?

“The blood of the Reverend Andimi and of each Christian killed by BH and the Peuls is in his hands and the hands of his boss.”