Wednesday marks a month since the Seattle Seahawks’ season ended with a 28-23 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Divisional Playoff Round, and it also marks 66 days since the end of Rashaad Penny’s 2019 season with a ripped ACL against the Los Angeles Rams. On Tuesday, Penny tweeted about her recovery and gave a hint on the progress of her rehabilitation.

For those who remember, the reconstruction of Penny’s LCA took place the Friday before Christmas, by Adam Schefter.

RB Rashaad Penny of the Seahawks is undergoing ACL surgery this morning with Dr. Neal S. ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles, by source. Penny is expected to return for the 2020 season.

For those familiar with the ACL repair schedule, the moment Penny is allowed to ride gives an overview of the undisclosed “additional damage” that her knee suffered during the injury.

#Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny ripped his ACL in last night’s #Rams loss and is out for the season, a source said. The MRI confirmed the news of the former first-round pick, which also has additional knee damage. He went out to training camp. Severe injury.

Obviously, nothing can be known with certainty in the absence of Penny or the team providing an accurate overview of what this “additional damage” involved, however, we now have several data points from which we can start trying to draw conclusions. These confirmed data points include the dates indicated above:

Date of injury: December 8, 2019

Date of surgery: December 20, 2019

First day on a bike in drug addiction treatment: February 11, 2020

It’s been seven and a half weeks between surgery and Penny’s first day on the bike, which is much longer than most ACL recovery times. According to the Western Orthopedics of Denver, CO’s recovery and rehabilitation schedule online, patients should try to use the stationary bike some time before the two weeks following the operation, with a recommendation of 15 minutes of using the stationary bike daily for weeks two to six post operations. This timeframe is similar to that reported online by Sports Medicine North of Peabody, MA, Stone Clinic of San Francisco, CA and OrthoIndy of Brownsburg, IN. Thus, we know that Penny was seven and a half weeks between surgery and her first day on the bike, which is much longer than what is required in recovery after the reconstruction of the ACL. Does this mean it’s time to panic about Penny’s potential return to the field for the 2020 season? Not at all.

When an individual has a torn ACL, it is not uncommon for damage associated with the meniscus. According to research published in the Journal of Orthopedic and Sports Research in March 2015, the rate of meniscus tears with an ACL tear is between 55% and 65%. So with that in mind, the next step is to look at recovery times for meniscus injuries, and this can give a solid clue.

According to the online rehabilitation protocol for meniscus repair that the New York University Hospital for Joint Diseases at NYU Langone Medical Center has online, the stationary bike should start to be used between six and twelve weeks after the operation. This is consistent with the timelines that can be found from other online resources, including the Stone Clinic in San Francisco, California, the University of Wisconsin Sports Medicine’s online rehabilitation timeline and several others.

In short, the rehabilitation schedule indicated by Penny’s tweet would not be inconsistent with that expected after meniscus repair, and the research literature indicates that the majority of ACL tears have associated meniscus repair. This combination of facts, although by no means conclusive, tends to lend itself to the idea that the “extra damage” suffered by Penny by tearing her ACL may well be some sort of meniscus tear.

This then allows a better assessment of the type of return to fitness that fans can expect to see from Penny in 2020. Specifically, this allows the sample of counteroffensives to be assessed to be limited to those who were known for a torn meniscus or other damage to the cartilage in addition to a torn ACL. This list includes runners like Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings, among others, and that is something that the long offseason will provide time to dig. Again, this is not something that can be said with certainty, but the probabilities certainly go in that direction.