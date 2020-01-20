Buried in the new CNN national poll is a single data point that may well be the key to how someone as unpopular as President Donald Trump can win a second term in November.

Lo and behold: 55% of Americans approve of Trump’s work on the economy, while 40% disapprove. This +15 gap is by far the best that Trump achieves on a series of questions about how he handles various aspects of the country. In fact, it is one of only two measures in which more Americans approve than disapprove of the work it does. (Trump has a +3 margin on his handling of terrorism.)

And its +15 on the economy far exceeds its overall job approval score – 43% approves, 53% disapproves – in the new CNN data. (Trump’s worst performances are in healthcare and immigration, where he is -15 and -14 respectively).

It doesn’t take a political scholar to see Trump’s path to a second term: the economy, the economy, the economy. The history of modern presidential elections suggests that the economy is still at the center of voters’ decisions – and when people think things are going well (in their personal economy and in the country), they tend to want to stay the course.

At that time: 55% of those surveyed in the CNN survey said that things were “very” or “quite” well in the country, compared to 43% who said they were “enough” or “very” wrong.

Trump’s argument here is clear: you may not like me as a person. You may not like my policies, well, many things. But you’re fine. The stock market is at record levels. Why then would we consider changing horses along the way?

Will Trump do this? Probably not. He doesn’t have the discipline of the message to stay on a single message for a few days. But if he ends up snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in November, it is this number of economic approval that explains it.

Point: It is the economy, stupid. Like never.