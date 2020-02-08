Why does a gambler bet money on a chance draw months before a race starts?

This makes sense if they think their imagination is a certainty and the odds only come closer to the event.

They are nightmares, but Donald Trump is now about to be re-elected when American voters go to the polls for the big one in November.

Punters with Betfair, the exchange where prices are set by its gamblers, who can act as bookmakers by explaining and supporting their fantasies, had the president on evens at the beginning of the year.

It is very different today. If Trump secures re-election, his lenders will now receive 66 or 67 p plus their stake. In the fractional opportunities that are given to these coasts, it is 4/6.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer who is best known for the high-profile clients he has successfully defended.

Those customers include OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

A long time connected to Harvard Law, the New Yorker Dershowitz said “it is great to take positions that are ultimately not only controversial, but also almost untenable.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent counselor who led the investigation that led to Bill Clinton being charged.

That investigation began as an investigation into a real estate scandal known as Whitewater and eventually led to an accusation after Clinton lied about an affair with trainee Monica Lewinsky at the White House.

AP

3/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the old personal lawyer of the president and now personal lawyer in the White House.

He was accused by former Rudy Giuliani employee Lev Parnas of “in the loop” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Attorney General in Florida and an old support from the president.

She made herself a name for the fact that she had hyperpartisite views on issues and her preference for publicity.

She is probably a prominent audience-oriented figure during the process.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House counselor and leads the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

Although not officially named as one of the president’s accusation lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s over-playing a role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been making headlines for months as he defends his client and for his apparent role in trying to force Ukraine to start investigating Joe Biden.

We will see how he is doing in the actual court case that he said he likes to be part of.

Reuters

Some of the more traditional bookmakers have it at even shorter prices. For example, William Hill quotes 4/7.

Why isn’t that deterring the gamblers?

It’s because they read the news.

The farce of a deposition process can be one of the most notable miscalculations made by the Democratic Party, hardening the determination of the supporters of the president and encouraging them to open their wallets, just as it did when the Republicans Dropping Bill Clinton.

But it’s not alone.

The American economy is in good condition and enjoys its longest continuous spell without recession since the Second World War. A number of red-light indicators that serve as useful predictors of decline began flashing red last year and then there were the trade wars that Trump started.

But the black swan that some economists feared, failed.

The US job market remains robust, wages rise, house prices rise. The grotesque inequalities of the country persist and the budget deficit increases.

The coronavirus also scares people and people who are afraid tend not to act rationally.

But even with attention to pathogens, Oxford Economics estimates the likelihood of an American recession this year at just one in four. The base scenario requires a slow but steady GDP growth of 1.6 percent. If that’s good, then it’s good news for Trump, whose approval rating is a steadily rising trend.

Slow and steady is fine when you are working and expecting to stay there, when the markets make your pension fund look cheerful and when you manage the mortgage payments in your house. Such people can find it better than the devil they know, especially when they look at a fraudulent and divided opposition. Incumbency is a powerful advantage.

It was not only that deposition turned into its own purpose. The Democrats showed themselves as jackasses (the mascot of their party) when they messed up the results of the Iowa caucus that started the first season. I am thinking of the expression ‘getting a grip’.

The leading contenders will tear apart chunks in the coming weeks and there is no guarantee that fans of the ultimate loser will support the winner. A large number of Bernie Sanders supporters waved behind Trump last time.

The Vermont senator enjoys the shortest price available on one of Trump’s rivals. It is available between 4-1 and 5-1, with Michael Bloomberg as the next, ranging from 6-1 out to 8-1.

There is still enough time to turn it around.

Trump is still Trump and the world and its economy are in the habit of doing unexpected things.

But the Democrats must resolve themselves.

What must thwart those who hope to hope that they can win the argument is that, unlike the unfortunate leader of the British Labor Party, Jeremy Corbyn, they can do that and still lose. Hillary Clinton and Al Gore are tormented as candidates, but they both won the popular vote.

The problem is that the victory that matters is the American electoral college.

So yes, all those people who have deposited money at low prices have reason to feel optimistic, even though they will have to wait months to get their meager returns in their pocket – unless they are among those who are professional and usually use in and out of positions.

A win is a win regardless of the prize, even if it is a loss for America and the world.

