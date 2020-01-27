Photo: Bloomberg (Manuela Davies / Getty Images)
The National Basketball Association is the
best national basketball tournament. During the season taking into account the
Around 2500 games will be played in the playoffs. There is such a number of events
enough to make betting on the NBA the main specialization.
Format of the NBA
There are 30 teams in the league that are
evenly distributed at the western and eastern conferences. The conference
comprises 3 divisions of 5 clubs. In the regular season 82 laps.
The winners of the divisions and 5 teams with
The best share of the profit goes to the playoffs. The confrontation lasts up to 4
Victories. Representatives of various conferences are in the grid and divorced
will only converge in the final.
NBA betting tips
- Read the rules. A quarter in the NBA lasts 12 minutes, not 10. Zone defense is also prohibited, which simplifies the actions of attacking teams.
- The basketball association supports the clubs equally. The difference in the class of favorites and outsiders is not as big as in the European leagues. 30% of the battles end with an underdog victory.
- 60% of the victories are achieved by the owners of the website. But don’t rely on trends, because at some distance the margin will swallow part of the profit. Look for detailed patterns and bet on handicaps.
- NBA is suitable for total betting. Bookmakers provide a list of up to 15 steps in each direction, with the profit margin not exceeding 4 percent.
- The clubs hold preparatory games one month before the start of the season. The team plays 6-10 games in which basketball players and tactical developments are rated. In such games, a model of the game is emerging for the coming season.
- Series of wins rarely last longer than 10 sessions. If the glass is enough for 7-8 steps, you can use the shutter. Better yet, take part in the game when the team has won 5-7 times in a row.
- The last team from the previous draw can break out at the top in a year. Use statistics for the current season only.
- Read and analyze statistics, predictions and NBA tips on every game from experts.
Useful patterns of NBA betting
Bets differ in odds for other sports.
First the intensity of the games. They play every other day and
sometimes every day.
This is a clear plus for the players.
For players who place bets regularly, this is at least a success
55-57 out of 100 bets), which is extremely beneficial! Everything will happen
several times a week. After all, the main goal of the player is overall
not the percentage of coal prices, but the amount of profit.
But there is a negative side. This letter
is attractive to a large number of players, so bookmakers are particularly careful
about factors and minimize possible losses. This accordingly reduces the
Profitability of the game.
The following elements can be
excellent:
- The statistics of the NBA games show that the timing of the
legend command was no longer a winner.
- In addition, in our time the team can play for 1-2 seasons from a
clear leader in the outsider category and vice versa. You should not
Use statistics from previous years. This is the last season.
- NBA playoff games are usually accompanied by fewer goals scored
compared to the game during the season. Hence the concentration of
Teams and every single basketball player is at the limit. athletes
are in no hurry to take risks.
- There may be a similar trend in the opening games of the season
tracked. Teams after the break form and increase the pace,
or and fewer points are recorded in their assets.
- In the next few games there was usually no high efficiency.
Basketball is a team sport in which the teamwork of the players plays a very important role
significant role.
These are just the basic patterns
typical of a championship, and of course there are many other factors
must be considered when preparing for a basketball game. A player who is
Those interested in these sports should understand that there are many
Advantages when betting on the NBA, but of course there are certain
Inconvenience, but without it there is none. The NBA championship is very
interesting for betting.
In addition to unique functions and
Patterns, NBA betting have advantages:
- Regularity of events – daily in high season;
- Detail paintings and margin of 3-4% in popular markets;
- many predictions, tips, statistics for analysis.
Follow the laws of the NBA championship, stick to it
on your chosen strategies and carefully analyze each choice.