How do I introduce myself?

I wish I was famous enough not to introduce myself. The introduction is the most difficult part of a conversation. Why do we always need to review a person’s resume when we know them? Why can’t we just take our sweet time to meet them as they develop over time? But probably, this is too much to ask. Life is too short to waste all the time in the world simply by meeting people who may not even become an integral part of our lives. Therefore, we better get to the point.

I’m Saadia Ahmed. I was born in Pakistan, I grew up in several cities in Pakistan, and then I moved out of the land I called home to explore what life had to offer me in Dubai first and Australia later. Most people associate me with Lahore, since I have spent much of my life there and, fortunately, I still have my parents waiting for me at home. To be honest, I cannot associate with a particular city. From Sheikhupura (the city where I was born) to Mirpur (the city where I grew up), from Sargodha (the city where I spent two glorious years of my adolescence) to Lahore, where my parents and friends live, every place where I have been I have been or have Lived is my home.

Although I now live in Perth (I have no idea what city I would be living in mid-month), there are many mornings when I wake up in Dubai (strictly hypothetical). I have spent three years of my youth in Dubai and would probably always live there if home is where the heart is. I often imagine walking through the streets of Meena Bazar looking for the best joint of Aam Ras Puri. Sometimes I imagine sunbathing softly on a December afternoon while I feel the sand on my feet on Kites beach.

If I remember the best teachers I have had the honor of being taught, Dubai is undoubtedly one of them. He taught me to discover my true self and evolve from a girl who was crying for a pimple on the forehead of a strong and independent woman today who does not fear the consequences of being on the right side of the story.

Australia arrived after three years when I knew exactly what I wanted from life. Settling in a completely new hemisphere (leaving aside only a new country) was never a problem, since my dear Dubai had trained me well to combat any changes and circumstances in life. My first Australian house was in Sydney, the city that dazzles even in the darkest night. Six months later, it was time to move to the beautiful capital of Western Australia, Perth. I still live there and value my life every time I see a dolphin dancing playfully on the Swan River, which is only a five-minute walk from my house. The golden sun that dances on the waves of this river reminds me of Lake Mangla that was visible from the living room of our house in Mirpur. The two cities are separate continents and yet the same. Or maybe I am adamant to find a connection and look for a house everywhere.

Then, you already know the cities and countries in which I have lived. But is this enough? I am sure it is not because there is much more to follow. Despite being a writer for almost eight years, it is hard to believe. I stank creative writing at school for reasons I can’t understand to date. God knows how the Universe rebelled later and here I am with my new column that you can read every day exclusively in Masala UAE sharing everything and anything under the sun that I have to talk about. My teachers at school called me a charlatan, therefore, better watch out for what’s coming. Unlike my regular dark writings, Saadia’s Side is more about who I am and what I think about everything my life does. The promise is to keep it sincere and casual. In case you don’t keep my promise, just remind me. These days my memory is making me have a hard time, even when I have to remember what I ate yesterday, so bear with me.

I also promise not to say goodbye because we will meet every day without a trace of doubts and questions. See me tomorrow, right here, in the middle of the sun, when your coffee has begun. You’re the best.

