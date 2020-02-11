How do I increase my lucky quotient?

In the past, he preferred the lasting joy of making more friends than the joy of sitting on the throne in every kingdom that conquered Krsna. He happily handed the throne to someone else. Whether it was Magadha, Mathura, or Hastinapura, Krsna gave his strategy of winning the war, but his bigger strategy was winning lifelong friendships. He gave so much, and of course he received so much.

When you think about the needs, interests, and concerns of others, and what makes others really happy, there is no time or disposition to think about your own happiness. Self-absorption leads to depression. Psychologically, most depression is due to thinking too much about your own needs, interests, and worries. In fact, those who think about the needs, interests, and concerns of others become icons for the world.

The same applies to the level of individual relationships. Just like a small tidal wave in an ocean, a tsunami turns out of the ocean. Likewise, your little efforts to bring happiness to others, in the form of happiness that others are trying to give you, come into your life.

If you are only looking for your happiness, friends will leave you in no time and be aware of your selfishness. Then you have to deal with short bursts of happiness from countless sources. However, if you focus on the happiness of others, people will be drawn to you helplessly, and you will get exponential growth of mutual happiness for a lifetime.

IQ is about how much intelligence you have, but HQ is about how much luck you give to others. The more the headquarters, the happier you will be!

In the search for a relationship that brings joy, we forget that we could also be the person who gives pleasure to others. We are so immersed in our own happiness that we have not thought of giving happiness to others. The fact is that we receive when we give. We receive love, joy and lifelong friendships.

An added benefit when we give priority to the needs and concerns of others is that we have little time left to think about our own joys and sufferings and thus remove depression from our lives. Self-absorption leads to depression. Little efforts to give happiness to others cause others to try to give you happiness with the happy result of mutual happiness.

Your lucky quotient is how much joy you give others.