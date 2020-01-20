How do I get the Bastion Exotic Fusion Rifle?

Follow these instructions to get the new exotic bastion fusion rifle by completing the memento quest you got in Destiny 2 in the Corridors of Time.

Over the weekend, Destiny 2 players teamed up to solve the Corridors of Time puzzle that haunted them for a week. The completion resulted in a new quest, “Memento”, which the new bastion fusion rifle grants upon completion.

If you want to purchase the new weapon, you must complete this quest. You can follow these instructions step by step. It should be noted that this quest requires the Season Pass for the Season of Dawn of the third year.

The Bastion quest was originally scheduled to go live on January 28. However, the completion of the time corridors made them available a week earlier. As Bungie revealed, the Memento quest will be available to everyone at the weekly reset on January 20th, regardless of whether or not they have completed the “Corridors of Time” puzzle. After that, all you have to do is speak to Saint-14 to start the quest.

The corridors of the time were navigated successfully.

Thanks to the hard work of numerous community members, the new Exotic Quest will be available directly from Saint-14 on Tuesday.

– Bungie (@Bungie) January 20, 2020

Spoken Word – Defeat fallen captains and servants

The first part of the quest asks you to collect five fallen Intel that you can manage in the Lost Empty Tanks sector on the Tangled Coast. Defeat servitors or fallen captains until you’ve collected all five pieces of secret information.

Broken connection – Talk to Spider

It’s pretty self-explanatory. Once you’ve collected all five Intel, speak to Spider. While you’re here, pick up some Spider bounties, but don’t give them up right away when you finish, as they will be useful later.

Backroom Brawl – empty tank of lost sector

Spider will ends. To the empty Tank Lost Sector to kill an enemy named Aksiniks, Bound by Honor. Go to the thieves landing and go to the last room. Aksiniks will appear behind you and try to kill you. If you killed Aksiniks, return to Spider.

A strong arm – confused bank

This next part is a little tedious. Complete 10 Spider Bounties, defeat 30 challenging enemies, and complete eight public events or four heroic public events. Hopefully you’ve done some of the previous spider bounties you should have picked up.

Rude Awakening – Trappers Cave Lost Sector

Go to the Four Horn Canyon in Tangled Shore and enter the Lost Sector, Trapper’s Cave. A dim light should come on near the waterfall. Examine this object.

Altered Chief – The Cave

You must now quit “The Hollowed Lair”, “Memento Strike”. In particular, you have to kill an enemy called Reysk, the fading light.

If you killed Reysk, return to Saint-14 and get the exotic bastion fusion rifle.