“Excuse me, I realized that it’s ten minutes after breakfast time and there’s still no chicken in my bowl” (Image: Getty)

If you ever woke your cat’s paw on your face just before the alarm or you were aggressively crushed when you arrive three minutes late with dinner time, you will wonder: how do cats know what time it is?

They don’t have a small wrist watch, after all.

Have you somehow discovered how to read the kitchen clock?

You are not overestimating your cat’s intelligence.

While cats can’t tell the time of a clock (as far as we know), they have a general sense of time.

They keep track of when things happen and know very well if you don’t stick to your assigned meal time or if you have fallen asleep.

Cat behaviorist Anita Kelsey explains that, like humans, cats have a kind of internal clock that keeps their waking and sleeping hours quite regular.

Anita tells Metro.co.uk: ‘Cats are twilight, which means they are mainly active at dawn and dusk. This is evolutionary, which means that all cats do the same instinctively and naturally. “

Cats can tell time in the same way as humans (Image: Getty)

Also, like humans, cats can use internal and external signals to determine when they are in the day.

In the same way that you will be hungry at lunch time and know that a few hours have passed since breakfast, cats will judge how much time has passed since their last meal, and this is how they know how to fire it if a dish is late.

Rosie Bescoby, animal behavior specialist, tells us: internas Internal signals such as hunger, thirst and other internal motivations will make the cat predict food, etc. at certain times

‘External signals will also be ‘chained’, which means that the cat can chain numerous signals that predict something is going to happen.

“For example, when the sun rises, it predicts that the owner’s alarm is about to sound, or the neighbor who comes home predicts that his owner is about to arrive home, or the owner who dines having dinner predicts that they are about to of being fed, etc. “

Your cat knows when you’ve fallen asleep (Image: Getty)

We also play a role in reinforcing certain specific behaviors of time.

Your cat probably won’t wake you up at 6 in the morning because he doesn’t want you to be late for work, but because he knows you’ll reward that behavior with lots of headaches and snuggling.

“If they start crying at 5 am (when they are naturally awake) and receive attention from that, whether negative or positive, they will continue to wake up their owners at this time,” says Anita.

‘The same goes for our employers returning home from work. They know that when we get home they will be fed and cats are good at memorizing the length of time if that means they get what they want in the end.

More: Property



“For example: My cats always receive a midnight snack and always wake up or sit in the kitchen around midnight, which is the only way I know the time at that time!”

In summary: Yes, your cats can calculate the time without the need for a clock or an alarm. It all comes down to your natural body clock, your observation of external signals such as daylight and your behavior, and internal signals such as your own hunger.

Yes, they know you’re having a big lie this morning. And yes, they are probably judging you.

MORE: Can cats and dogs eat peanut butter?

MORE: London Attention: Blue Cross needs people to care for cats and kittens

MORE: The rare kitten born with “two faces” is called Duo and eats with both mouths