How did Nipsey Hussle die, why was he honored by Grammys 2020?

Nipsey Hussle is honored at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards 10 months after his death.

An all-star tribute to Nispey – whose real name was Ermias Asghedom – will include appearances by Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Roddy Ricch and YG.

The 33-year-old was shot dead outside his clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31.

He was posthumously nominated for the best rap album by Victory Lap.

Around 21,000 people attended a memorial service at the Staples Center where members of Hussle’s family spoke to the crowd.

Rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot in front of his clothing store

At the memorial, Hussle’s fiancee Lauren London shared a tear with the murdered rapper.

The 34-year-old actress described Nipsey, 33, as the “love of my life” in front of the crowd.

Lauren and Nipsey have been together for six years and they have a two year old son, Kross, who had tears in Lauren’s eyes as she talked about growing up without a father.

Nipsey Hussle’s daughter Emani Asghedom, sister Samantha Smith, wife Lauren London and grandmother Margaret Bouffe come to the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards

In an emotional laudation to the rapper, Lauren said, “I want you to know that I have real joy in my heart when I’m around you. I feel safe around you. Protected.

“Like a shield over me when you are there, I am completely myself when I am with you.

A man accused of murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle was charged by a large jury, the prosecutor said.

Eric Holder Jr. is said to have shot the rapper down, and the 29-year-old is charged with crimes like murder and two homicide attempts, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney.

According to an indictment that was not sealed on Tuesday, Holder is accused of killing Hussle with a pistol.

Holder pleaded not guilty and is expected to appear in court on June 18.

The wife of the late US rapper Nipsey Hussle, Samiel Asghedom, and his brother, his grandmother Margaret Boutt, accept the award for best rapper performance for “Racks in the Middle” during the 62nd Grammy Awards Pre-Telecast show

In addition to allegations of murder and attempted murder, Holder is also accused of assaulting a firearm and counting possession of a firearm by a criminal.

Holder was arrested two days after the Bellflower murder, about 20 miles southeast of the place where Hussle was killed.

The deposit was set at $ 6.53 million (£ 5.1 million).

If convicted as a defendant, the holder may face a maximum sentence in the state prison.

