How did Graham Foster die in Emmerdale and who killed him?

Many wanted Graham dead, but who killed him? (Image: ITV)

The week of Emmerdale that killed the Graham saga ended Thursday when he finally revealed himself to his killer.

And tonight, his body will finally be found.

With his long list of enemies, anyone could guess who would give his final blow with suspects, including Kim Tate (Claire King), Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), Andrea Tate ( Anna Nightingdale) and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock).

But in the end, none of them killed him.

So who killed Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) and what can we expect to happen next?

How did Graham Foster die and who killed him?

Graham was killed in Emmerdale at the hands of the evil Pierce Harris.

Pierce married Rhona (Image: ITV)

Emmerdale sages will recognize Pierce as the ex-husband of Rhona Goskirks (Zoe Henry), who was jailed in 2017 for raping Rhona on her wedding day.

Recently it was mentioned on the screen that he was on probation, which was one of the decisive factors in Rhona who planned to leave the village.

The full background story behind the men is still unclear, although Graham was previously supposed to have attacked Pierce.

Tonight, Rhona will discover that the man she loves is dead and will commit to find the murderer.

However, Piece is unlikely to be at the top of his list of suspects …

Graham was in the woods, ready to meet Marlon when he approached from behind and Pierce hit him several times in the head.

Marlon was lurking nearby, but did he see the scene unfold, and is he in danger himself?

Find out tonight.

Emmerdale continues this afternoon at 7pm on ITV.

