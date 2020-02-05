How Desi Twitter celebrates the # Baaghi3 trailer via a Relatable Meme Fest

However coincidental it may seem, the trailer seems to have brought social media into a divided state of affairs.



(Credit: Twitter)

Another day of Twitter meme fest.

The release of the Baaghi 3 trailer with Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Ritesh Deshmukh seems to have confused social media, as it shows Shroff in full force, and performs some massive stunts in the war zone of Syria.

But no matter how coincidental it seems, the trailer seems to have brought social media into a divided state of affairs.

On the one hand many have praised the powerful factors of the film, for others it is another meme material and that is where the Twitter meme fest occurred to make # Baaghi3 one of the top trends on Thursday.

To note, a certain dialogue from the film stole the show in which Shroff is spoken with great anger, “Main phod deti du (I tear everything).”

# Baaghi3 # Baaghi3 Trailer When I find an empty plastic carrier bag, Usme hawa bharta hu aur pic.twitter.com/7TvHT1IbEC

– Punा Pun (@bachpun) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile while 2025: -Ronnie vs avengers: – down earth # Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/6z1JgzJ6FD

– Sukhveer @ rohitian (@ Rohitsharma45__) 6 February 2020

Get ready to fight # Baaghi3Trailer Aag lagau all the best @iTIGERSHROFF Love you ❣️❣️❣️ @AyeshaShroff @TeamTIGERSHROFF @bindasbhidu @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies @ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/HxnebDtogq

– Tigeriantillinfinity (@ Tigeriantillin1) February 6, 2020

I after watching Overacting from @ iTIGERSHROFF # Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/CA02sCKajt

– Mumbai News Reporter (@Bollywood_Wale) February 6, 2020

# Baaghi3Trailer # bhaghi3 When I see an empty frooti package on the way. ME: – pic.twitter.com/FcnioKonxp

– yallaling biradar (@_MR_YALLALING) 6 February 2020

Physics teachers after watching # Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/xifwVvH6j8

– Vikas Sharma (@ V_k_sSh_rm_1975) February 6, 2020

# Baaghi3Trailer is fantastic. Great promotion. 30 crore opening and 200+ service life.

– Jitu Ray (@ jitu_ray1) February 6, 2020

Toppers to exam # Baaghi3Trailer pic.twitter.com/VJ3zP95VcT

– Prakhar (@prakharshubham) February 6, 2020

