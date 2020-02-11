How Democrats have destroyed the cause of Iowa by thinking as management consultants – Mother Jones

When IowaReporter, the Iowa Democrats stemtel app, broke down last Monday, the first presidential caucus of the state immediately imploded. Caucus officials have left the defective app and called the results to the unprepared and understaffed headquarters of the Democrats.

The fiasco put the for-profit technology company Shadow, which developed the software, in the spotlight. Acronym, a progressive non-profit and Shadow’s primary lender, billed his small team of “strategists, datanerds, creatives, Facebook ninjas and organizers,” because Democrats only hope for the “tools and tactics needed to run campaigns in a digital age to win. “

The Acronym field was catnip for a powerful base of democratic agents, and helped Shadow secure the Iowa caucus contract, a huge prize for a young and untested company. Shadow and acronym were driven by the same ethos as the management consulting industry – an increasingly influential political sector – where young, inexperienced and pedigreed employees routinely take on large, specialized jobs. As a former consultant in consulting Titan McKinsey & Company put it in the Current Affairs magazine, management-consulting mentality is a technocratic belief that “we only need well-funded, smart people to look at the world’s problems and one by one they will fall away. “

Acronym and Shadow applied the worst lessons of consulting to politics: replacing experienced staff – and their knowledge of the systems, institutions and organizations of which they are part – by an elite-but-inexperienced consultant class on temporary assignment, a system developed by management consulting superpowers such as McKinsey.

Because of the size, history and weight of McKinsey, it has practically become synonymous with the consulting world. The company relies on hiring new graduates from the most elite institutions possible: management consulting, along with finance, are the most popular industries for Harvard, Princeton and Yale undergrads (in this way it is extremely ironic that former mayor Pete Buttigieg, a Harvard and McKinsey alum, “won” the caucus that had been destroyed by management consultant ideology). And companies like McKinsey and Acronym have long been using a gloss of general excellence to discuss things that are not broken.

“In many cases, management consulting and political consulting require the customer to be convinced that the product they are selling can only solve it,” Adam Sheingate, a Yale political science professor who studied political consulting, told me by phone. “The idea that they may need these apps,” Sheingate said, “opened the door to a system error.”

The Shadow development team had little meaningful experience – especially the high stakes, highly secure coding experience needed for an important election. The Iowa caucuses in 2016 were run by Microsoft, which opened a media center, staffed a consortium of political and business experts, and coordinated performances of the candidates. PBS said the 2016 results “came in quickly” with the Microsoft app, which “felt like a big change in how caucuses, and on the road, how all elections can run.” Android developer Kasra Rahjerdi told motherboard that Shadow’s failed election app was “clearly done by someone following a tutorial.”

If Shadow lacked technical know-how, it compensated with unbeatable political bona fide. LinkedIn profiles of the company’s three largest employees show that they were all executives in the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign – a credential that is the professional equivalent of going to Harvard for many democratic agents. Acronym’s 32-year-old CEO, Tara McGowan, worked on the re-election of President Barack Obama in 2012 (she now shares a WeWork office with Shadow). ACRONYM board member David Plouffe led the Obama campaign for 2008 before becoming a senior Obama administration advisor. If experience with Clinton’s campaign in 2016 is Harvard’s establishment democrats, then having Obama’s staff can turn you into a Rhodes Scholar.

On Twitter, University of Michigan technology and media scientist Justin Joque, who writes a book on the role of algorithms and statistics in late capitalism, has focused the disaster in Iowa on consultants training processes that were once conducted by trained employees.

“We keep seeing the replacement of people who know how organizations, bureaucracies and systems work with poorly designed and specified” apps “that are constantly failing,” tweeted Joque. Those responsible, as Joque put it, increasingly believe that “local institutional knowledge and labor can easily be replaced by consultants,” because “bosses fool themselves into thinking they can only do it without the workers constantly repairing it,” patching and maintenance of these complex systems. “

As Joque points out, advisory accidents played an important role in the fatal crashes of the 737 Max aircraft from spacecraft giant Boeing, which was launched with defective software due to the objections of old engineers. Boeing engineers told AleP MacGillis of ProPublica that the company “went from executives by engineers to executives by executives, driven by stock performance.” Experienced engineers, once the heart of the company, were set aside or pushed aside by executives who thought they found a universal formula for success.

Stan Sorscher, a Boeing engineer and trade union official interviewed by ProPublica, told other Boeing employees that the one-size-fits-all approach of Wall Street analysts would not work for the high-stakes debut of the new aircraft. An analyst closed it. “You think you’re different,” Sorscher was told. “This business model works for everyone. It works for women’s clothing, for running shoes, for hard disks, for integrated circuits, and it will work for you. “

According to ProPublica, Boeing’s main failure was the gradual reversal of internal priorities. Boeing’s turn to consulting closed the employees who understood the aerospace systems for management above employees and statistics above results. Even at the gold standard McKinsey, where a three-year project to reduce violence in the notorious prison of Rikers Island in New York failed seriously, the pedigree strategy is faltering.

It seems obvious that inexperience and a single focus on bottom line would yield warped results. It is clearly not clear to everyone. For a certain kind of person, the technocratic dream makes perfect sense. You have achieved good grades, you have been the best all your life. McKinsey advertises itself as the natural home of the best – so why not work for a company that pays you well, knocks your back, lets you work in a number of fields, and leads the way by visiting the best business schools and the get the best jobs?

And if you accept the idea that perfect numbers are a decent qualification to control the levers of prisons, planes or politics, then you will retain someone who does that for you, or – like Acronym’s wing of the Democratic Party – you will have that mentality and recreate management style at home. Democrats bought their own version of the dream of management consulting. It didn’t explode in their faces for the first time.

But when you implement the management consulting approach within your own organization – as Acronym did – you cannot parachute before the consequences strike. McKinsey retains an acclaimed reputation despite his role in the fall of Enron, the failed Rikers Island project, and a huge and illegal contract with the South African government that the New York Times called “the worst mistake” in the “legendary nine- decade “history.”

When a private company falls into the advisory trap, it has to face the consequences: lost contracts, lost income. If political parties make the same mistake, everyone with a share in American politics must have the result: a less functional democracy.