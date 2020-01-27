How Daytime TV Honored Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Wendy Williams, The View and More React

The death of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant and seven others in a helicopter crash during the weekend, they cast a gloomy shadow on television during the day on Monday morning.

“The view,” “The Wendy Williams Show,” “The real” and “Tamron Hall” all started their shows in tribute to the deceased NBA superstar, his family and those who were lost in the crash. The theme of the day was living life to the full, because every show shared a version of that sentiment while tackling the tragedy, sometimes through tears.

The view

“The View” started with a tribute to Kobe, such as Whoopi Goldberg the show started. “If people say that you have to live fully every day, this is what they mean,” she said.

She also talked about how her grandson – “who was born with a basketball in his hand” – was a big fan of Bryant, with Goldberg saying that the NBA superstar “had been part of my family for a long time.” Goldberg also sent their prayers to the families of all other victims.

While Joy Behar calling it a “terrible” situation, Sunny Hostin also showed why their death hit her family particularly hard. “I spend every weekend with my daughter’s basketball team and we were astonished and she found it extremely difficult,” said Hostin. “She’s a 13-year-old basketball player and she knew about Gigi. We couldn’t handle it.”

Sunny then praised Kobe as a strong advocate of young women in the sport, and said it meant a lot that a former NBA player “said you can do it too.” Meghan McCain also said that the videos of Gigi playing basketball really touched her before they sent prayers to Vanessa and the rest of the family. “I can’t even understand what they’re going through now,” she commented.

Wendy Williams

After the usually exuberant host greeted her studio audience with her distinctive energy and “How you doin”? “, She switched to a more sombre tone.

“I don’t know where you were when you found out. Damn man,” she started to get emotional when she brought up Bryant. She explained that she herself is not necessarily a big sports fan, but knew that Kobe was a “living legend,” someone who idolized her son and was a man who came up for praiseworthy reasons.

Williams said she initially wanted to take the day off. “I can’t even handle it,” she said, revealing that she had planned a big trip with her parents when she found out what had happened. “Live every day like it’s your last,” Williams said, “not in a bad way. Hug the people you know. Sometimes you have to pass.

“I’m going to show mode right away, I don’t want to do the show, but I have to do the show because somehow this stupid show lets people get out of their own grief for at least an hour,” she added . “I feel a bit like the Pied Piper of Happiness. But I said, we have to reconfigure the show. We had to do Style Squad, break down the best and worst fashion of the Grammy. Forget the best and The worst is that you live, we all look great! “

She added that she will see the team after the Oscars. “I can’t handle who wears what,” she added, “we live, we breathe and just live every day as if it were your best.”

Williams promised to “try to get it back in gear tomorrow, but in the meantime just rock with us, okay?” She then dedicated the next segment of her show to Bryant as she and former basketball star Charles Oakley talked about the legacy that Bryant left behind.

The real

Most of the tears were shed during ‘The Real’, because they also started the show to pay tribute to Bryant and his daughter.

Loni Love the episode began, hoping that they could first “celebrate” Bryant’s achievements and send their condolences to his family. “You are now just in our thoughts and prayers,” she added, “may God hold you and guide you.”

“When things like this happen, so many things are put into perspective,” he said Adrienne Bailon. “We should be grateful every day for our lives. I think so many people on Instagram were walking around a lot about how we take it for granted to leave our homes safely every day. I think that really gives a perspective on what’s important in life. life That he was even with his daughter was like family affairs, for me that is what matters. “

Bailon said their daughters were fans of Cheetah Girls and remembered she had met the Bryants more than once and called Vanessa “the sweetest woman.” She added, “I can’t imagine what she’s going through. I can’t even understand how their pain feels. Really take a moment and pray for them today.”

Tamera Mowry-Housley reminded viewers “make sure you tell your loved ones that you love them” and said such moments change your perspective on the family. She also remembered that Bryant used to be a guest on “Sister, Sister,” and said she would “never forget his humility,” kindness, and work ethic.

She tore while talking about Vanessa and continued, “She lost two people, she must grieve her husband and her daughter. It just breaks your heart.” She added: “It shows me that life is fragile, life is short and I know we say that, but we have to work really hard to stay in the present moment. This is all we have, this moment here. We don’t know what will happen to us when we leave. Tell your loved ones that you love them. “

Both Amanda Seales and Jeannie Mai repeated that sentiment before a visible emotional love added: “We’ll get through it.”

“Everyone is now turning to someone and saying I love you,” she added. “Tomorrow is not promised and I think this was the wake-up call with this. I think this is a wake-up call for all of us. Things that are going on in this country that don’t matter. End of day, us life is important and loving each other is important. ”

Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall started the show with a reference to the “very difficult weekend” and added, “We are all still in shock.”

Hall said she was on a plane when she heard the news and “just wanted to go home, hug my child, hug my mother” when she discovered what was happening. “I moved to Chicago the day Princess Diana died, it had the same feeling where this universal pain, whether you are a sports fan or not, you felt it,” she added.

As others have noted, Hall also said that Kobe’s video with his daughter was added to the “collective abdomen” that everyone felt.

Journalist Jemele Hill, who has interviewed Bryant many times during her career and subsequently joined her to talk about his legacy. “It’s really heartbreaking,” Hill said, noting Gigi “was her father’s embodiment.”

“We don’t know when this could be our last moment,” she added.