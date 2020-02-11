How Cong’s share of the vote has disappeared since 1993

When the results arrived, criticism of Congress’s Delhi section began to gain momentum, and many leaders called for “action” rather than introspection. In the 2015 parliamentary elections in Delhi, Congress had a 9.7 percent vote compared to 32.7 percent of the BJP and 54.34 percent of the AAP. The vote of the congress decreased from 40.31 percent in 2008 to 24.67 percent in 2013. Between 1998 and 2008 the congress was elected with more than 40 percent of the vote. While the votes of the BJP in 1998, 2003 and 2008 were 34.02 percent, 35.22 percent and 36.33 percent and that of the congress was 47.76 percent, 48.13 percent and 40.30 percent, respectively.

But fears that Congress might not have a believable face after the death of triple prime minister Sheila Dikshit in July last year, and the assignment of the vote to the Aam Aadmi party to be filled by the great old, led by Arvind Kejriwal Political party.

In a bipolar competition between the AAP and the BJP, the congress landed on a distant third in almost all of the city’s 70 seats, and many candidates were disgraced to lose their deposits. The Congress’ nostalgic campaign, which focused on the development of dikshit during its 15-year term as prime minister, did not delight voters with several questions to the party leadership and its future strategy for Delhi.

The Congress had been in power in Delhi for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013, with Dikshit as the chief minister. The rise of the AAP was a major factor in the decline of Congress, from a dominant force in the national capital to a marginal actor. The AAP’s conquest of anti-BJP votes was completed in this election, with the party led by Kejriwal taking up a large part of the congressional share of the vote.

Congress accepted defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections and vowed to rebuild and revive itself at the base of the national capital.