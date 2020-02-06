How Chinese doctor Li Wenliang died twice in China’s state media

Chinese media coverage of coronavirus whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang’s death caused confusion and anger on Thursday evening when Li was declared dead, then alive, and finally dead again.

The conflicting reports of his condition exacerbated public grief among Chinese Internet users, who largely viewed Li, 34, as a hero for his early attempt to raise awareness of the corona virus. Li’s actions caused him to be targeted by the local police, who tried to silence him.

This is how reporting on Li’s death went on Thursday and Friday, local time:

Around 10 p.m. Thursday – In Chinese social media, it is known that Li Wenliang died of the Wuhan corona virus.

The rumors spark a huge outburst of mourning and rage among Chinese Internet users, many of whom Li already saw as a tragic figure after becoming infected with the virus, which he wanted to warn others about.

10.40 p.m. Thursday – The Chinese state-run tabloid Global Times announces on its Twitter account that Li has died. Shortly afterwards, the Communist Party’s official People’s Daily newspaper confirmed that Li was dead and said that his death had triggered “national grief”.

Around 11.30 p.m. – The World Health Organization (WHO) says on its official Twitter that she is “deeply saddened” by Li’s death, but later deletes the tweet.

In a later statement, WHO said it had no information about Li’s status and had just answered a question at a press conference.

Friday, 12:38 p.m. – Wuhan Central Hospital issues a statement that Li has not died but is in critical condition and doctors are trying to resuscitate him. Sometime around that time, the Global Times and People’s Daily reports of Li’s death will be deleted.

Friday, 12.57 p.m. Global Times says on its official Twitter that Li is “still in an emergency”. “Reporters heard people in the intensive care unit crying,” the tweet said.

The state-run tabloid says that Li’s heart stopped beating around 9:30 p.m. Thursday local time.

Friday at 2 a.m. The flood of emotions continues to grow in Chinese social media. The phrase “We want freedom of speech” begins to develop on Weibo, a Twitter-like website, before being censored by the platform. Weibo users will soon create another hashtag – “I want freedom of speech” – which quickly generates almost 2 million views.

Friday, 3.48 a.m. – The Wuhan Central Hospital reports to Weibo that Li died at 2.58 a.m. despite trying to resuscitate him. “We express our deep regret and condolences,” the post said.

Friday around 4 a.m. The Global Times and then People’s Daily announce on their Twitter accounts that Li is dead. The former refers to Li’s role as a whistleblower, who tried to draw attention to the corona virus in December.

Early Friday morning – The main comments on Wuhan Hospital’s announcement of Li’s death indicate anger at handling the news.

One post said, “Do you think we all went to sleep? No we didn’t.”