How can the NHL make division rivalries big again?

The NHL is better when there are divisional rivalries; Just ask the Boston Bruins fans about the Montreal Canadiens.

The fact is that the Boston Bruins currently only play the Canadiens four times a year in regular season. If you spread these games out, generally everything is fine.

You just have to look over in Alberta and see that the malice between the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames is a selling point for the NHL and the hockey game in general. These two teams showed real emotions.

As Seattle will soon arrive in the NHL and the number will even increase to 32, the NHL has the chance to adjust the schedule so that more rivalries between the divisions develop.

The league is unlikely to want to remove games from the schedule. For this reason, we have drawn up an 82-game calendar to determine the best possible way of increasing hostility in the Atlantic and in the other divisions of the league.

Simple math says that if you increase the division games from 4 to 6, you can have half the games in a season against rivals of the Atlantic Division.

Imagine the Boston Bruins seeing the Montreal Canadiens six times a year. Imagine the Toronto Maple Leafs and Bruins six times a year, based on their most recent playoff series!

There are 40 more games available for every six games against a rival in the Atlantic Division.

One thinks that the Boston Bruins should then compete against every team in the Metro Division twice a season.

Do you want to hear your voice? Join the Causeway Crowd team!

Write for us!

On the way west, every opponent of the Western Conference would face the Boston Bruins once a season. The games count up to 74.

The last eight games would alternate for a second game per year.

That said, we see Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks at most twice a season – not too terrible for us! A road trip to the west coast in the second year, a trip to western Canada – it makes sense if the league also wants to be more environmentally friendly!

The math adds up and the rivalries would undoubtedly excite the Bruins fan community among others. However, it is unclear whether the NHL would be brave enough to adjust its schedule in this way.

Next: 3 burning questions before playing with the Canadians

Personally, I’m all for seeing more Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs and far fewer teams like the Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars!