How can Peter Weber’s bachelor’s season end?

Everyone loves a good mystery, and for many people that is part of the pleasure of The Bachelor.

Most seasons are spoiled before they even begin to air, but many do not read those spoilers and choose to discover the fun way: who chooses the lead? Do they choose someone? Who is completely devastated? How long does the villain stay?

We are now about to be five weeks – almost halfway – on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, and his claims that his end will remain unaffected remain accurate, at least from the time of the press. It was perhaps a mistake for Peter to say that early, or not at all, but he said so and so we are now a few episodes of the season trying to figure out what that might mean.

Even former stars of the franchise are skeptical.

Nick Viall told E! News he is “a bit intrigued by telling him so.”

“I don’t know how that is possible,” he said. “It makes me curious. He clearly knows what is happening, but he may underestimate how many people are trying to figure it out. Who knows?”

And Kaitlyn Bristowe offered a theory. According to her, the only theory.

“There is only one theory. The only way you can’t spoil it is that he didn’t make a decision,” she told us. “That’s the only way. That’s my story and I’ll stick with it!”

Kaitlyn herself accidentally spoiled her own season of The Bachelorette via Snapchat, but that’s not hard to do. It is difficult to date someone in secret, especially if it is part of a TV production, which essentially happens after the choice of bachelor or bachelorette. They cannot spend time together in public unless they are really well disguised, and they cannot post pictures together or from the same place, and they cannot in principle communicate publicly until the final is broadcast, which can happen up to six months after it was filmed.

It is not difficult to imagine how you can find out through sources or even elimination based on what the other participants do after the show, who the chosen one is. And yes, that kind of ruins the mystery for those who love the mystery, but it is a joy for those who like to sort things out.

Peter claimed that he had not started his season in the hope of catching fans of spoilers.

“It’s funny, because I didn’t do that. To answer your question, no, I didn’t go into it, thinking that it should remain untouched. But the kind that happens, everyone will see why I feel that way. For me, I understand that there is a group that wants to get all those things, but I relate it a bit to football, and if you know who wins the Super Bowl at the end, you look a little differently at the season, or you look at it completely not the same to. So just because of the circumstances it’s cool for me to know that people might follow me on this journey without knowing how it ends. It’s a bit unique, and that’s the reason I put forward. But I wasn’t going to let it go like this, it just did it. ”

Peter’s season also began with an ominous warning from Chris Harrison, during a scene much later in the journey, in the desert.

“Before you do what you are going to do, there is something that you need to know. There is something that I have just discovered, we have all just found out. I am not sure how this all ends, so I just wanted to give you a warning, “says Chris.

“You have no idea what’s coming,” Peter told us when we asked about that curious narrator. “You have no idea. I mean, they did well. It was pretty cool. I don’t think I saw the start of a season start like this. Just enjoy it, enjoy the ride. Of course You play it all and you will see what it means, but that moment was very difficult, a very difficult moment for me. That week, the most difficult week of my life, and you will see why. ”

This is what Chris Harrison said about that moment:

“Someone asked me if there was a dramatic surprise end and I said it was a shocking, compelling, wringing end. And you saw part of that,” Harrison said. “There is something that comes to light, something that just turns everything upside down and it’s a wild turn at the end. And genius, Martin Hilton and the mail department thought, let’s shine a little light on that, just so that you know what’s coming. And yes, it’s the most dramatic – I hate to say that, but it really is, in a very different way. “

We also asked Peter what he was hoping for for his season, especially after how the seasons of Colton and Hannah ended.

“I just wanted (and wanted) to be remembered as, hopefully, a great example of a love story that people can experience and follow with it in the next few months. But, of course, every season is of course unique in my own way, and mine is absolutely unique, and I could not expect it to go the way it did, but it really is. “

There have been quite a few “unique” endings in this franchise.

The first season that did not end in a proposal was season four of The Bachelor. Bob Guiney did not propose to Estella Gardinier, but he gave her a promise ring, and they broke shortly thereafter. Season five is Jesse Palmer, season seven Charlie O’Connell, season eight Travis Storkand season nine Lorenzo Borgheze not all suggested. In season 11 Brad Womack no one has chosen. Jen Schefft also rejected both proposals on season three of the Bachelorette.

Jason Mesnick, from the Bachelor season 13, is still remembered for proposing Melissa Rycroft and then dump her before you ask Molly Malaney for a second chance on live TV and to live happily ever after with her.

Juan Pablo Galavis did not propose and he made sure everyone absolutely hated him, what you could say it was unique, and then came Ben Higgins. He finally suggested, but first he fell in love with two women and told them, which is usually a no.

In season 22, then, it started to become really interesting in Bachelorland Arie Luyendyk Jr. was brought back for his own season. He first chose and became engaged to it Becca Kufrin, but then, after their engagement, he changed his mind. He broke up with her on camera and then went looking for a second chance with Lauren Burnham. He and Lauren are now married with a baby, and Becca became the next bachelor.

Colton UnderwoodThe Bachelor’s season ended with an incredible witch jump during Colton’s attempts to escape production, and then he sent the other women home before he asked Cassie Randolph if she were going out with him, which she still does today.

And then we all know the story of Hannah Brown, who thought that what she thought was true love with Jed Wyatt. They got engaged, and then all hell broke loose with reports that he had a girlfriend before he went to the show. He didn’t think it was serious, but they had said the “L” word. They had planned vacations! Hannah broke it off and eventually asked her for a drink on live TV.

Hannah’s season is the first in several years that ends without end, so it was shocking but not so shocking to see her reappear at the start of Peter’s season. She had to help with a date, but instead she and Peter had a long discussion about the feelings they both had and how hurt he was when she asked Tyler Cameron instead of him.

Their speech didn’t really end, as far as we saw. Peter just said he couldn’t do this, so they both set off, and fans kept speculating about whether Hannah and Peter have a future and whether or not they could play his unique and compelling end.

We know for sure that Hannah did not attend Peter’s season and that she continued to dance with the stars when she won, but we are not sure if she is not part of Peter’s love life.

We can find out who makes it to the end of the season, but what happens afterwards? Is Peter engaged? Did he come alone? Is he with Hannah or has another key been thrown in the season?

Based on Peter’s comments about “circumstances,” it does not sound as if the impregnable nature of his end was meant to be something, but it just happened that way, and it is different from what happened before. So he is not only engaged to the love of his life, and he has not come alone. He couldn’t make a choice, so he went out with both of them? Will he wait during the live part of the final within a few months, which is actually a very clever idea?

There are absolutely theories that we are missing here, such as the fact that perhaps one of the women reveals that she is from space, or that the chosen partner of Peter appears to have been secretly married, or that any ladies stops when it turns out Peter cannot make a decision, of which he proved that he has some (valid) problems in the episode of last week.

Whatever it is, we just hope that it is actually as dramatic as it sounds and that it can live up to the past two seasons. Our expectations are high, whether they have to be or not.

The bachelor will be broadcast on Monday and next Wednesday at 8 p.m. on ABC.