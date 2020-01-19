How California teenage Snapchat message helped police find alleged kidnappers

According to an investigator, a teenage girl’s Snapchat message led the authorities to her captors.

The 14-year-old victim from Northern California was drugged and kidnapped on Tuesday by three men – one of whom sexually assaulted him at least twice.

Men chased girl about 40 miles from Capitola – where she met one of the suspects – during which she was disoriented and had no idea where she was, CNN affiliate reported KPIX.

So she turned to Snapchat, typing the message: “Someone is helping me. I’m in a random man’s car … I’m not in Santa Cruz. Where am I, “according to the news station.

Snapchat, a social media app, allows friends to share their locations with each other if the app is open on their phones. This location expires after a few hours, says the Snapchat website.

And it’s extremely accurate, explained an expert to the affiliate.

“A few meters away,” San Jose State University professor Ahmed Banafa told KPIX. “I tested it several times. It is even your position inside a building. It gives an approximate location of this person,” said Banafa.

The victim’s friends were able to determine his location via the application and called 911.

San Jose police were able to find the girl and arrested Albert Thomas Vasquez for rape abduction, digital penetration with a child under 14 years of age with force, false imprisonment, obscene act with a child and rape by poisoning or controlled substance .

The other two men – Antonio Quirino Salvador and Hediberto Gonzalez Avarenga – were arrested on Wednesday for kidnapping and conspiracy, police said.

CNN could not determine if the men had lawyers.

Banafa told the affiliate that the app is easy to use – even in similar circumstances.

“When you call the police, people can hear you,” said Banafa. “It’s a silent way to broadcast your position. And you should understand that Snapchat is broadcasting your location to multiple friends – not just one. “