How Brandon Johns Jr. shows clear improvement for Michigan at the right time

The Michigan Wolverines basketball program is desperately looking for someone to act when Isaiah Livers is absent due to a groin injury. For a long time it seemed that nobody would answer that call.

Finally one player seems to be ready to answer the call, and that is sophomore Brandon Johns Jr.

Johns has shown steady growth throughout the season, but lately he has been at a different level and has found comfort in his role as a starter.

In the last three games that Johns has stopped in more than 30 minutes, Johns shoots 62 percent off the field and 55 percent deep, scoring 50 points in that period. Frankly, he entered the totals in three of the last four races that Michigan would have missed from Isaiah Livers.

The main difference in his game is that he looks completely comfortable in the attack, he has played very well in the post and he has done an excellent job on the field. That reached a peak in his 20-point appearance against Rutgers on Saturday.

Johns was of course red-hot from behind the arc against the Scarlet Knights and went 4-7, but he has also seen a lot of improvement in the interior. Watch while he is guard Ron Harper Jr. formats and ends with a left-handed hook:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcalk5Su7j0 [/ embed]

Johns put a bit of air in it and even had a double team. If he can do this on the inside and spread the floor by hitting a few shots from the depth, he can be an extremely difficult player to stop.

This is a quiet piece for the second student, but it was one of my favorites of his day because of the overall basketball IQ he shows:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcalk5Su7j0 [/ embed]

Johns sees Franz Wagner driving onto the track and he is on the weak side of the play. Instead of hiding the key, Johns bounces to corner three, so his defender has to make a decision to get help defense or follow Johns to the perimeter. As Nick Brooks comes in with help D, Johns throws his hands in the air and Wagner sees him for a great assist and an open three from the corner for the second foreman.

This is one of Juwan Howard’s favorite games in the new system in Michigan and it is very simplistic, but defends a pickle:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcalk5Su7j0 [/ embed]

It is a double screen of Johns and Jon Teske at the top of the key with Zavier Simpson dribbling the ball. This entire game is based on a lack of communication by the defense, and it worked several times in this game. One of each of the great men at the top of the lead roles, while the other pops up after Simpson is over. This time John stays on the three-point line while Teske rolls. The huge blow here is the original defender of Simpson trying to fight through the screen, causing the man to slide from John to Teske and there is no one left to defend Johns. Simpson dribbles all the way to the elbow and Teske sets up a screen to give Johns even more room for a wide open three while Simpson kicks it back outside.

For reference here is what happens when Teske is left uncovered on the screen:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcalk5Su7j0 [/ embed]

Here is another common game within the system. It is a type of isolation that has a much late breakthrough due to the violation.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcalk5Su7j0 [/ embed]

It is a pick and pop with Teske on the right. As soon as Simpson bypasses the defender, one of the three boys crashes into the rack while another runs out of the corner. The hope is that Simpson will have an open layout, can kick it out for three or hit the trailer he is doing this time. The timing should be almost perfect, and although Johns was perhaps half a step late, his vertical position is fine, because not many people can compete with his hop.

In general there has been a lot of growth from Johns and it was all on Saturday. Whether it is his in-depth accuracy or his understanding of the offense, the sophomore has the potential to be a weapon.