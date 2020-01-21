How Boko Haram rejected the N50m ransom and killed the president of CAN

Boko Haram insurgents killed Reverend Lawan Andimi, president of the Michika local government region of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) after rejecting an N50m ransom.

The insurgents had kidnapped the president of the local council of the CAN two weeks ago when they launched an attack on the seat of the council, Michika.

CAN president, Adamawa state, Stephen Mamza, said insurgents demanded a ransom of £ 2 million and rejected an offer of 50 million naira.

“Pastor Lawan was beheaded yesterday,” CAN president said Tuesday afternoon, adding that “the negotiations were still going on when they stopped calling. They were offered 50 million naira but they rejected it. “

Mamza added that the insurgents called the wife of Reverend Lawan last week, informing him that they would behead him on Saturday, but that in a way “they waited until Monday, yesterday”.

Lamenting that Christians were starting to ignite the killings in Adamawa state, the president of the CAN who is also the Catholic bishop of Yola, said: “Just yesterday, Pastor Dennis Bagauri of the Church Lutheran was killed in Jereng, in the Mayo-Belwa region of Adamawa state.

“It is now clear that Christians are not protected by the government; we don’t feel like we have a government. “

In his own reaction, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri declared that the execution of Reverend Andimi was barbaric.

The governor said in a statement issued by his director general of media and communications, Solomon Kumanga, that he was deeply saddened “by the horrible execution of the pastor”.