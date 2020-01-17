How Auto Mechanic Chima Died in E-Crack Detention - Police

Rivers State Police Command has confirmed that an auto mechanic identified as Chima Ikwunado died in police custody at the E-Crack in Mile Port Harcourt.

Command spokesman Nnamdi Omoni said, contrary to reports in the online media, that the mechanic had been tortured to death, according to an autopsy according to E-Crack commander, SP Benson Adetuyi revealed that the victim died at a high sugar level.

Omoni, an assistant police superintendent, who also confirmed the indictment of four other suspects in the case, said the suspects were already at the Port Harcourt Correctional Service and that the police commissioner ordered an investigation about the incident, which he says has already started.

DSP Omoni pleaded with the victim’s family and members of the public to remain calm while the police conclude their investigation, ensuring that those found guilty will be punished accordingly.

“As a command, we are aware of this incident and our attention has also been drawn to the online publication.

“The briefing we received from the commander of E-Crack, SP Adetuyi, is that the man died in detention and that they had to perform an autopsy on him and found that he had died from a high sugar level.

“He confirmed that all of the people mentioned had been arrested for a crime and while in detention, Chima died. Others who have been arrested with him are in court and they are at the ATM.

“The police commissioner ordered the DC State CID to investigate the matter and it has already started.

“If, at the end of the day, they discover that the cause of death is the result of the negligence of our men, either secretly or openly, they will go there.

“We just want to appeal to members of the public and Chima’s family to be patient with us. Let them give us time to get to the bottom of this, ”said Omoni.

You will be interested to know that the owner of the car which was repaired by the mechanic before his arrest with his boys had alarmed the way in which his mechanic, Chima, would have been murdered in police custody after having collected more than one hundred and fifty thousand naira . the victims.

The owner of the car, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also described what he suffered at the hands of the officers in charge of the case before recovering his cars, saying that he never reported to the police. that his car had disappeared, the police have not yet disputed.

The story of the car owner has angered many Nigerians with the #JUSTICEFORCHIMA currently in vogue on social media.

While Chima is now late, the suspects who were arrested by the police and remanded in custody at the Port Harcourt Correctional Service are; Victor Ogbonna, Osaze Friday, Ifeanyi Osuji and Ifeanyi Onyekwere.