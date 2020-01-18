How are the statues made?

LOS ANGELES – No, it’s not a recent scene war of stars Film, though it shows men in welding masks with reflective suits pouring bronze melted at 2,000 degrees. What do you do? Prepare for a different kind of “Star Wars”: the 2020 SAG Awards.

“Pretty excited to see our hands into the hands of Sophia Vergara, for example,” said Angel Mesa, manager of the American Fine Arts Foundry.

MORE ENTERTAINMENT STORIES:

Mesa talks about making “The Actor” Screen Actors Guild statuettes. He has been in the foundry for 20 years. It is his job to ensure that everything goes well so that the perfect statuettes appear at the SAG Awards on Sunday.

His team was first ordered to make 45 – but Mesa said the number is getting closer to show the time. It varies every year depending on the size of the nominees.

“It takes about eight weeks to make a statue,” said Mesa Melted Bronze. ”

All in all, it takes about 10 steps and 12 pairs of hands … a modern version of what Mesa calls “lost wax” that took place thousands of years ago.

Outside the foundry, it’s time to fill the actors with bronze. It is an unforgettable sight.

The only thing that is more fascinating is perhaps to think on whose hands and on which mantelpiece they will land.

We just have to wait until Sunday to find out. , ,