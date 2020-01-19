When Karan Acharya, the 25-year-old graphic designer from the Kumbla village of Kerala, created the “Angry Hanuman” poster, he did not expect it to become a rage across India.

Three years after Acharya’s version of Lord Rama’s servant, gentle and rosy cheeks, a dark, hypermasculine and nefarious-looking Hanuman, designed in ominous shades of black and saffron, has taken over the cities of India.

The ‘Angry Hanuman’ is now seen in car windshields, motorcycle visors, in the back of auto rickshaws, buses, walls, shop windows and even shirts and watches.

But is this a symbol of the new face of the hypermasculine hindutva in India? Well, Acharya did not intend it to be so.

“I designed the face in 2015 for a group called Aryan that my friends were running. They wanted a new look for their flag and that’s how the “angry Hanuman” was born, as everyone calls him now, “Acharya told News18 in a Kerala telephone interview. He added that he wanted to draw Hanuman with a twist, so he gave it” attitude. “It was never meant to be read as aggression.

“My Hanuman has an attitude, not aggression. It is powerful, not oppressive. But that is the problem with art. There is no limit to interpretation, ”said the artist.

But it cannot be denied that symbols are physical manifestations of an idea, ideology, belief or abstraction. And, somehow, the ‘Angry Hanuman’ seems to have become the new symbol of the country.

The trend was first noticed in Bangalore in 2017 when residents reported a virtual sea of ​​angry Hanuman stickers stuck on almost every imaginable surface of the city. For now, the image has spread to the cities of northern India and has also appropriated saffron organizations such as the Bajrang Dal.

Many, especially young people, feel that Hanuman’s makeover is an indicator of the emergence of an extremist Hindu identity in India.

“I fully understand that symbols can be interpreted in several ways, but it is very difficult not to relate this to politics and political ideology. The fact that it is black and saffron and that either the new face of ensembles like Bajrang Dal is very scary, ”said Shivangi Sinha Roy, a 24-year-old journalist based in Delhi.

Resident of Delhi and content writer, Akansha Sharma, feels that it is clearly “saffron propaganda.” “Every time I see these stickers, I remember two things: the expression of saffron nationalism. And not just for a nationalist, but for an “angry” mard, “Sharma said.

Some, like the senior BA student Rohan Basu of Kolkata, feel that the “angry Hanuman” is a classic example of “thin religion,” an idea put forward by the renowned political thinker and scholar Sudipta Kaviraj in which traditions, symbols, etc. They are created by Restore and contextualize older and existing traditions, symbols and markers according to current needs.

“Here Hanuman becomes the mascot of claiming the masculinity of a nation emasculated by Muslims, the British and Congress,” Basu said.

Harmony Siganporia, assistant professor of culture and communication teaching at MICA, echoes the idea that images cannot be treated with a specific meaning.

“The images, by definition, are polysemic: they mean many things to many people, since each of us brings our own ‘context’ to any commitment to them. Reducing a polysemic image in a single story is problematic. Could it serve as a visual marker of the emergence of a certain type of majority Hindu political identity? Of course. That is all? I don’t necessarily believe it, ”said Siganporia.

Siganporia, who has a PhD in social history, adds that although it is difficult not to associate the image with what she calls a “growing assertiveness / aggressiveness in urban middle class India,” which seems to have stimulated after the 2014 general elections , There were cases in which the image was used for other reasons.

“I recently read about an extended family in Delhi who decided that this image means, for them, a Hanuman angry with poverty and hunger, and under his motto, they serve free food to hundreds of people in the city every day. Therefore, images can be negotiated and renegotiated routinely, which makes it difficult (and reductive) to try to anchor them in one way, ”he said.

The family referred to by Siganporia operates from a temple near the INA market in Delhi and has distributed more than 20,000 “angry Hanuman” stickers throughout Delhi.

The professor also questioned the aspect of the “pan-India” trend.

“It is curious that the phenomenon seems to have left Gujarat, which is a kind of laboratory to develop the majority imagination of the right, intact. Nor have I found mentions of many “Hanuman angry” takers in rural India. It could be that the image is a cultural marker embedded in a certain type of urban environment, “he said.

‘Angry Hanuman’ decals can be purchased at auto parts stores and decals throughout Delhi or even online and are especially popular with taxi drivers and young men riding motorcycles. They can be seen in high density in Noida and Gurgaon, as well as in other parts of Delhi, such as Lajpat Nagar, where retailers sell stickers for 300 rupees each.

It should be noted that Karan Acharya, the image designer, does not receive official royalties or credits from the manufacturers of the stickers.

“My friends put the logo as their images on social media platforms. I have no idea how it became so popular throughout India. It’s fine if I don’t get royalties for it. As an artist, I’m glad to see my work is being used by people, for whatever reasons, “says the young artist.

But why do more and more people use this particular image in their cars and bicycles? While there seems to be many reasons for the popularity of the image, easy availability and resonance with existing role models may be the biggest incentives.

“I put on the sticker because many other drivers were putting it on. You find them mostly in Gurgaon. There are a lot of men who sell them on the road, ”said Parveen, who drives an Uber in Delhi, NCR.

However, another one from Delhi, Subham Singh, 26, says he wears the sticker because he is a “Hanuman-bhakt.” “I like the sticker. It was a new look for Hanuman and I thought it was very catchy, “Singh said as he looked proudly at the decorated visor of his bicycle.

Meanwhile, there are some who feel that Hanuman’s new look is just a renewal of Indian cultural icons. “It’s just a Christian reading of a well-known Indian symbol,” says Premangshu Bhattacharya, based in Bangalore, who works in advertising and has been a student of film studies.

“The sense of light, metaphors and the dazzling foreground. Do you think a little “pavan-putra”? Do not! He is a Roman god who seeks revenge on a Friday night in a crowded theater, ”says Bhattacharya.

While it is easy to dismiss trends in a world aware of social networks that lives from replaceable hashtags, the resonance of the ‘angry god’, whether it is an expression of far-right politics or a marker of assertive – aggressive tension – in The Urban Indian Zeitgeist, “as Professor Siganporia calls it, is in fact a phenomenon that we cannot choose to ignore. However, it may be too difficult to call it the ‘new face’ of modern India, yet.

(This story was first published in April 2018 and has been republished.)

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.