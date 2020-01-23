How Admiral Ackbar was originally supposed to be in Rogue One

For more than three years, Rogue One has been hard to imagine with anyone but the great Admiral Raddus, who is responsible for the profundity and leads the charge against the Empire for Scarif. A tweet from Rogue One writer Gary Whitta revealed that it was originally the Mon Cal. Responsible was a completely different character (and a total legend).

Ackbar originally led the orbital attack via Scarif, but JJ had reached it first, so it was replaced by Raddus. https://t.co/xJN6EBVF4T

– Gary Whitta (@garywhitta), January 21, 2020

It would have been interesting to see a younger Ackbar 4 years before the Jedi returned, but who would want to miss the fantastic Raddus? Fate turned right when J.J. took Ackbar for The Force Awakens.

