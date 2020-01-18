How a reporter discovered the treated photo from the 2017 women's march - Mother Jones

If you had entered the National Archives in recent weeks and entered an exhibition honoring women’s suffrage, you would have seen an iconic photo of the 2017 Women’s March in Washington, DC. But if you take a closer look, you may have noticed that words on certain characters – like the ones that criticize Donald Trump – are blurry. Signs with the words “vagina” and “pussy” were also camouflaged.

At least Joe Heim, reporter for the Washington Post, recognized this. He tracked down the original photo by Getty Images photographer Mario Tama and confirmed that the photo had been tampered with in the National Archives gallery.

A day before activists launched a smaller women’s march across the country, a spokeswoman for the Washington Post National Archives said the 2017 image had been changed “so as not to get involved in current political controversy.” In other words, the bipartisan covenant The agency wanted to keep accounts of passionate political outcry from a historical portrait of activism. The National Archives soon apologized for the change in the image and promised to “replace it as soon as possible with one that uses the unchanged image”.

We made a mistake.

As the National Archives of the United States, we have always strived to keep our archive holdings unchanged. pic.twitter.com/VTWOS4R7GY

– US National Archives (@USNatArchives) January 18, 2020

If Heim’s watchful eye hadn’t been, the changes might have been overlooked. So he came to the story:

A number of people emailed asking how we found out that the National Archives changed the photo of the 2017 Women’s March. The short answer is: coincidence. I explain the somewhat longer answer in this thread.

1 /?

– Joe Heim (@JoeHeim) January 18, 2020

I was in the archive earlier this week to see a completely related story about tourists coming to the archive and about the constitution (a story I still hope to write). The women’s suffrage exhibition is on the same floor with this very large photo at entrance 2 /?

– Joe Heim (@JoeHeim) January 18, 2020

I stopped to look at it. When I tried to read some of the signs that the demonstrators were carrying, I noticed that one was blurry. I found this strange and took a closer look at the rest of the picture and saw other blurred characters. So I took the photo credit info 3 /?

– Joe Heim (@JoeHeim) January 18, 2020

and went back to my office and found the original photo online. Our photo editor Mark Miller printed it out for me. I brought it back to the archive to compare it with the one on display, so I found out what had changed. Then I contacted the archive. – The End –

– Joe Heim (@JoeHeim) January 18, 2020