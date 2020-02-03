How a rare species of pink slugs managed to survive the forest fires in Australia

The Australian forest fires have caused great damage to the region with more than a billion animals dying in the flames.

It was believed that many species were completely wiped out in the raging fires, including the Mount Kaputar slug.

The fluorescent pink slugs are special because they are only found in Mount Kaputar National Park in the Australian state of New South Wales, one of the most affected states.

However, contrary to what was believed, the slugs survived. CNN reported that after a recent period of rainfall, the rangers of New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service have found nearly 60 slugs of Mount Kaputar, according to the organization’s Facebook page.

The caption read: “… They may not be as cute as koalas or wallabies, but this species also plays an important role in its ecosystem.”

Although the slugs managed to escape, their habitat was seriously damaged. According to a report in The Guardian, the fire burned through the park for six weeks from October to December 2019, affecting more than 18,000 hectares of land.

Frank Kohler, senior research scientist in malacology at the Australian Museum, told CNN that some molluscs had managed to survive by retreating into “crevasses.”

But almost 90 percent of the slug population, which also hibernates in bark and trees, would have been killed in the fire, he added.

The slug is dependent on fungi, moss and fungus; many of which would have been burned by the fire, but Kohler said he is positive that the species is recovering quickly, CNN reported.

