How a photo of ‘Mini Mufflerman’ won the internet before AAP swept the polls from the assembly in Delhi

Image credits: AAP / Twitter.

In anticipation of his upcoming victory in the polls of the Delhi meeting, the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) tweeted a photo of a toddler dressed as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with his trademark muffler and cap.

The pole grabbed the Netizens eyeballs that the toddler called “Mini Mufflerman.”

The photo shows the toddler dressed as Kejriwal, with an AAP cap, a painted mustache, a maroon sweater and of course the outlet.

“Mufflerman,” wrote AAP, tweeting the image with a smiley emoji.

Mufflerman 😄 pic.twitter.com/OX6e8o3zay

– AAP (@AamAadmiParty) 11 February 2020

While the post went viral, the social media was full of responses.

He will someday be the CM. 😍 # DelhiResults Mophlar Men pic.twitter.com/oFrpjKgQY4

– Pramod Gupta (@ PramodG96346806) 11 February 2020

Meanwhile, @ArvindKejriwal laughs at this seeing☺ https://t.co/Z7FhYc1llY pic.twitter.com/pChX2yq6Zb

– Sagar Gupta (@sagar_gg) 11 February 2020

Photo of the day https://t.co/Pc1Dely5gb

– Haseeb khan (@_haseeb_khan) 11 February 2020

The cutest CM …. 😁☺ https://t.co/L0mTi7fCvq

– Tushki (@ktushki) 11 February 2020

Children know best! #Mufflerman https://t.co/1tOWRYkCjq

– Keith J Fernandez (@withazed) 11 February 2020

Shortly after the AAP landslide at the polls in Delhi, the viral image almost became a “face” for victory.

(With input from IANS.)



