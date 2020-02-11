How a music festival turned into a ‘Mass Molestation’ nightmare for the Girls of Gargi College

Days after complaints of mass molestation and abuse in a fest at the all-girls Gargi College of Delhi, social media went viral, students protested Monday against the administration and demanded a full and impartial investigation into the incident. Students have also called for the resignation of the college director and the head of the Student Union for the delay in the action against the perpetrators.

On February 6, students from Gargi College, a girls’ college at the University of Delhi, were pumped to enjoy the music performance of the popular musician Zubin Nautiyal. It was the last day of the three-day annual festival, Reverie 2020, and students from different colleges started to line up from noon to enjoy the show. However, what began as a way for students to have fun and plunge into the safety of the university grounds soon turned into a nightmare after the fest was hijacked by hordes of unidentified men swarming the room and allegedly both verbally and verbally verbally physically molested female students.

According to reports and eyewitness testimony, several middle-aged men who were not students entered the room at around 6.30 p.m. Students claim that no cards or ID cards have been checked at all, even from male students who need a card to gain access to the girls’ college. The public started building around 4 p.m. The main gate opened at 6:30 pm and all the men standing outside among the gathered crowd entered the room uncontrollably. Some students claim that many of the men were part of a pro-CAA meeting that took place and entered the college by scaling gates. Some men reportedly heard “Jai Shree Ram” screaming at the location.

“When I arrived at the site at 4 p.m., I saw that many men and women entered the room by waving cards from the metro or Aadhar cards at the entrance. This is a girls’ school, men who came in needed a pass ., “Aditi Mahgavidyalaya student Harpriya Bhardwaj News18 tells. She had been visiting and was shocked when she discovered the organizers of the fest that they were warning “men” to stop disturbing and harassing women. “The show has begun,” she says.

As reports, eyewitness reports, and confessional pages suggesting messages from Gargi and other students attending the fest, the “warning” could not serve a purpose, as several women reported being verbally harassed or groped. Men even masturbated for women. According to Malahat, a Garhi alumna who attended the fest men was constantly seeing how she called and touched women. “Few even climbed onto the table of an empty stall and started screaming” jo larki mujhse pategi usey 50k ki makeup kit dunga, tu pat yes ya tu pat yes (I will buy a makeup kit worth Rs 50,000 for each girl who agrees to go out with me), “she says.

While CRPF and Delhi Police staff were deployed on campus, several students claim they were useless to curb chaos and chaos, nor did university authorities or trade union organizations attempt to intervene much. Several unwanted incidents took place near the main stage, but visitors claimed that there was not a single note because everyone was “enjoying the fest”.

“I was touched from behind, just like my friend. Someone touched our ends and squeezed, but by the time we could turn around and find ourselves, they were lost in the crowd. There was really no room to breathe or turn around as there was almost three times the expected crowd, “recalls a first-year B Com student from Shivaji Collge who spoke with News18 on condition of anonymity. “It was traumatic. When my friend and I realized what had happened, we fled. Later we discovered that such incidents had happened to many women.”

On Monday, when the outrage on social media grew, a general meeting of the student body was convened together with the director of the college, as well as members of the staff association in which students set a number of requirements for the university board.

“We demand that an investigative committee be set up immediately to investigate the incident and book the perpetrators,” says member of Gargi’s student association, which itself has been shot at by students for inactivity, News18. “We also demanded a written apology from the director and those responsible for security on the day of the event.”

The committee that will be formed will consist of one student and one teacher from the 17 departments within the college. While students will vote and choose the student representative, the latter will be chosen by teachers from the specific department, members of the college will be. The function of this committee will be to create a better communication channel between administration, trade union and various departments. The committee must be formed no later than 15 February. If the committee does not provide satisfactory findings within two months of the date of its institution, the student body has demanded the client’s dismissal.

During the protests of the day, when the director addressed students at Gargi College, many asked to know the details of the allocated budget for securing the fest. “We want written documentation of financial details and budget allocated for the security of Reverie 2019 and 2010. And we also require this process to be followed every year when the administration hands us these details before the event to prevent such negligence,” said the Faculty of Arts of the Arts.

Students also expressed anger about the college’s lax response to the incident and the moral police tone that Gargi authorities continued after students complained about harassment at the party. “When we went to the authorities, they completely rejected our complaints and told us not to go to the party if we felt unsafe,” a student said on condition of anonymity. Various media websites reported how students were told not to participate in events such as university parties if they felt unsafe.

“After the debilitating course work that each of us has to do, we girls wait all year for the very special starry night. But unfortunately this year it turned out to be a big disappointment because the administration was not worried about our safety,” the second-year student Hindi tells News18.

Additional requirements of the student body include a written apology and withdrawal for all previous statements from the Executive Board under the Director’s office following complaints about harassment at Reverie 2020 for the way the board initially responded to the alleged incident sexist, homophobic and moral police remarks.

“The administrator must revoke all older statements about Reverie 2020 and security within the college and replace them with new, updated versions that do not attempt to embarrass the moral police student or victim,” Mittiksha, a first-year Zoology student of Gargi, says News18.

Students have decided to boycott classes until all requirements are met and the union member who spoke with News18 confirms that the director and university authorities are taking swift and diligent action. The requirements also include a written copy of the FIR filed against the incident.

Nevertheless, several students demanded the immediate resignation of the director and head of the student association in Monday’s protest, some of whom claimed to be on leave today. The union has also been accused by several students on Instagram pages, such as “Speakupgargi,” of not protecting the female attendees at Reverie. News18 tried to reach her, but the president of the Sundaram Thakur trade union remained unavailable for comment. Just like the most important Dr. Promila Kumar.

In the meantime, the Delhi Commission of Women suo moto took note of the complaints of some students on social media. On Monday, DCW head Swati Maliwal reached Gargi’s office to talk to students.

