How a beloved organic food chain collapsed

A local grocery chain was a hit in 2016.

Kroger, America’s largest supermarket chain, took a majority stake in Lucky’s Market, a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado that is known for its farmers market-style stores that aim to make natural foods more affordable. Lucky slogan: “Organic for 99%.”

The partnership seemed to make sense for both companies: Lucky’s, in which 17 stores were located from Colorado to the Midwest, received a cash grant to support the expansion. Kroger would look inside a trendy grocer to consolidate his position in natural and organic food and attract new buyers.

“We expect to learn a lot from each other,” said Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen at the time.

But after less than four years, the partnership is over. Lucky’s, a grocer with a loyal customer base, has collapsed, thousands of jobs are in the air, and suppliers have been injured by the loss of a valuable customer.

Kroger announced in December that it would withdraw its investment in Lucky’s. Weeks later, Lucky’s had announced that it would close 32 of its 39 stores.

And last month, Lucky filed for bankruptcy. The company enters into agreements with grocers to save some of its businesses. And the founders of Lucky made an effort to buy six of the company’s stores, including the Boulder site, where it all started.

Lucky’s struggles are a symptom of the growing pressure on smaller grocery chains in an industry with wafer-thin margins, increasing competition, and large chain consolidation. Supermarket bankruptcies have spread and claim Tops Market, Southeastern Grocers, A&P, Fairway and just this week Earth Fare, a health food chain with over 50 stores in the Midwest and Southeast.

Organic and mass food retailers expressed Lucky’s, but also strategic mistakes. Kroger controlled Lucky’s board and oversaw an aggressive growth plan that failed.

“We were quick to assume that Kroger made a strategic and long-term commitment,” said a source close to Lucky.

In a statement to CNN Business, a Kroger spokesman said: “As part of a portfolio review, we made the decision to evaluate strategic alternatives related to our investment in Lucky’s Market. As a result, Kroger has decided to sell its stake in the company. “

Lucky’s founder, Bo Sharon, and a company spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

“Organic for 99%”

The concept behind Lucky was further developed in Boulder, a paradise for natural food. Big brands like Celestial Seasonings and groceries like Wild Oats Markets started there.

Lucky’s started in late 2002 when Bo and Trish Sharon set up their North Boulder Market and renamed it Lucky’s Market. The Sharons worked directly with product retailers to sell organic products at lower prices while saving space for traditional products such as oreo biscuits and Coca-Cola.

About 10 years after the first Lucky’s opened, the Sharons opened a second location in a nearby town in Colorado and planned to open more grocery stores in the Midwest.

Lucky’s shops are smaller than a traditional supermarket or a whole food store. They have garage door entrances and produce in wooden boxes to convey the feeling of a farmers market. In addition to cafes and delis, Lucky’s has launched a popular “sip and stroll” program in its stores, where customers can drink beer or wine while shopping.

As a countermeasure to Whole Foods, which is known for its inflated prices and the unwanted nickname “Whole Paycheck”, Lucky positions itself as a health food store for the masses.

“I think we’re presenting an authentic brand that people can relate to,” Bo Sharon said in an interview with the Boulder Daily Camera in 2014.

When Kroger invested in Lucky’s in 2016 (the amount was never disclosed), Lucky’s had 17 stores in 13 states, mostly aimed at college towns with demographics similar to Boulder.

Fight in Florida

Kroger’s management believed that Lucky was an opportunity to appeal to younger, price-conscious buyers. Lucky’s was also a way for Kroger to gain a foothold in Florida, a Publix-dominated market and a dispersed field of independent grocers.

However, others in the Sunshine State saw a similar opportunity.

“Suddenly there was a kind of race in Florida,” said Christine Kapperman, senior content director at New Hope Network, a publisher of news from the natural products industry.

By the end of 2017, Lucky had 11 branches in Florida. When Lucky swept across Florida with Kroger’s support, rival organic chains like Sprouts, Fresh Thyme and Earth Fare did the same. But Lucky continued to double. Bankruptcy filings indicate that 17 of Lucky’s 18 stores were located in Florida.

And as Lucky expanded, large grocery chains like Walmart and Aldi also focused more on natural and organic foods to benefit from a growing market. Even Kroger has focused on expanding its organic groceries, expanding its organic private label line Simple Truth by 16% last year.

“You can’t specialize in being natural and organic because everyone is,” said a Lucky leader.

A big step to Florida would ultimately make Lucky’s fail.

The company had to lend money to Kroger to finance its growth in Florida. When Lucky filed for bankruptcy, Kroger was owed more than $ 301 million according to court records.

“We had full steam ahead,” said a source near Lucky, noting that the Florida push came with Kroger’s support. “If we ever stopped, we could be a profitable company.”

Lucky’s downfall

Lucky’s has a more expensive work model than Kroger because it focuses on prepared foods and highly specialized departments that are more expensive to operate.

This may be sustainable for a handful of stores, but it caused losses when Lucky expanded.

In Lucky’s last fiscal year, which ended in early January, the company had a net loss of around $ 100 million and a 10.6% decrease in sales in stores that have been open for at least a year. This is a key measure of a grocer’s health. According to experts, fierce competition and cannibalization of sales in older stores by the new Lucky stores contributed to the decline.

Lucky’s said it would take at least another $ 100 million in new funding to become profitable. For Kroger, who is struggling to increase profits and is investing online and in new storage technologies with Ocado, Lucky’s debt and need for new financing options was too high.

“The amount of investment it would take for Lucky to make a significant contribution to Kroger and the effort it involved – we just didn’t think it would deliver a good return,” Kroger CEO McMullen told analysts in December.